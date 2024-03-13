GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ramzan recipe | Make decadent chattipathri with raisins and cashews

The holy month of Ramzan is here along with the Iftar treats. Today give this chattipathri a try

March 13, 2024 11:20 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Kerala
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 4
Chattipathri

Chattipathri

Chattipathri is a traditional dish commonly prepared during the month of Ramadan, especially in the Malabar region of Kerala. This dish holds cultural significance and is often enjoyed as a special treat during Iftar. Chattipathri is a type of layered pastry or savory pie made with thin crepe-like pancakes called pathiri. These pathris are filled with a mixture of seasoned meat, eggs, onions, and spices. The layers are then stacked and baked until golden and crispy. This sweet version with cardamom and ghee is sure to be a hit.

Exploring Mappila cuisine with Ummi Abdulla and her favourite kayada

Ingredients

Eggs: 15
Refined flour (maida): 250 gm
Sugar: 300 gm
Couscous: 50 gm
Ghee: 100 gm
Cashew nuts: 50 gm
Cardamom powder: 1 1/2 tsp
Raisins: 50 gm
Milk: 1 cup
Refined oil: 2 tbsp
Water and salt: as needed

Preparation

1.Knead the refined flour with water and a pinch of salt (maida) and make 12 balls. Roll them out as paper thin chappathis.

2.Half-cook them on the pan and keep them aside.

3.Whisk four eggs, one-third of the sugar and some cardamom powder and make a scrambled mix.

4.Fry cashew nuts and raisins in two tablespoons of ghee.

5.Fry the couscous without adding ghee.

6.Mix the remaining eggs, sugar and cardamom powder and keep aside.

7.Also, have the milk ready in a flat vessel.

8.Place a non-stick pan on the stove and pour remaining ghee to it.

9.Place a chappathi inside after it is dipped in the milk and then in the egg mix.

10.Spread the scrambled egg, nuts, raisins and couscous on top of it.

11.Continue the process with each chappathi.

12.Pour two tbsp oil and the remaining egg mix on top.

13.Close the pan and cook it on low flame for 30-40 minutes.

14.When it is ready, cut it into desired shapes and serve.

