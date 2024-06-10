Make juicy rasagulla with mango

Updated - June 10, 2024 02:56 pm IST
Published - June 10, 2024 02:55 pm IST
With mangoes in abundance, why not try your hand at making some mango-based sweet treats for the family? You can make mouth-watering mango rasagulla with fresh mangoes or preserved mango pulp. This mithai is made with cottage cheese and flavoured with cardamom with a crunch of pistachios.
1.Knead cottage cheese, maida and mango pulp together, well. Divide the dough into equal portions. Place a piece of pistachio into each portion and roll it into a small ball with your palms.
2.Heat two cups of water in a thick-bottomed pan and add sugar and cardamom powder. Stir and boil till sugar dissolves into syrup.
3.Place the prepared balls into the boiling syrup, one by one. Simmer for two to three minutes. Move the balls to the centre of the pan with a spoon while it is on boil.
4.Close the pan with a lid and leave it to boil for another 10 minutes on a low flame.
5. Check at short intervals if the balls have increased in size and have become soft. Once done, add mango essence and place the pan off the flame. Allow to cool and serve.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.