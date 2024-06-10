GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Make juicy rasagulla with mango

Make this summer special mango rasagullas for your family

Updated - June 10, 2024 02:56 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 02:55 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine West Bengal
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 15-20

With mangoes in abundance, why not try your hand at making some mango-based sweet treats for the family? You can make mouth-watering mango rasagulla with fresh mangoes or preserved mango pulp. This mithai is made with cottage cheese and flavoured with cardamom with a crunch of pistachios.

Ingredients

2 cups cottage cheese
1 cup maida
1 cup sugar
Half cup milk
1 cup fresh mango pulp
Half tsp mango essence
Half tsp cardamom powder
A few pistachios, chopped

Preparation

1.Knead cottage cheese, maida and mango pulp together, well. Divide the dough into equal portions. Place a piece of pistachio into each portion and roll it into a small ball with your palms.

2.Heat two cups of water in a thick-bottomed pan and add sugar and cardamom powder. Stir and boil till sugar dissolves into syrup.

3.Place the prepared balls into the boiling syrup, one by one. Simmer for two to three minutes. Move the balls to the centre of the pan with a spoon while it is on boil.

4.Close the pan with a lid and leave it to boil for another 10 minutes on a low flame.

5. Check at short intervals if the balls have increased in size and have become soft. Once done, add mango essence and place the pan off the flame. Allow to cool and serve.

