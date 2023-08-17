HamberMenu
Madras-style beach sundal with peas, coconut and raw mango

The iconic thenga-manga-pattani sundal is the popular snack sold on Chennai’s beaches. It is not only tasty but also healthy.

August 17, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

  • Course Salads
  • Cuisine Street Food
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration P1DP1DOvernight
  • Serving size 4 people
Chitradeepa Anantharam
Beach Sundal

Beach Sundal | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

Ingredients

Pattani or dried white peas - 2 cups
1 big or 2 small tomatoes, pureed
Finely chopped raw mango - 3 tbsp
1 big or 2 small onions, finely chopped
Coconut, grated - 3 tbsp
Garam masala - 1/4 tsp
Chilli powder - 1/4 tsp
Ginger-garlic paste - 1/2 tsp
Curry leaves a sprig
Coriander leaves, finely chopped - 2 tbsp
Oil - 1 tbsp
Mustard seeds - 1 tsp
Salt as required

Preparation

1.Wash peas well and soak it overnight or at least for six hours. Then discard the water.

2.Add fresh water into a pressure cooker, add salt as required, and add the soaked peas and pressure cook for 3-4 whistles. Once cooked, drain the water and keep aside.

3.In a pan, add oil. Once heated add mustard seeds. When it splutters, add curry leaves and keep on low heat.

4.Then add the tomato puree, and garam masala, chilli powder and ginger garlic paste. Mix well until all the moisture is absorbed.

5.Finally, add the cooked peas and mix it well. Add the chopped onion, raw mango and remove from stove.

6.Now, you can add the grated coconut,coriander and gently mix the sundal.

A young boy selling sundal on the beach in Chennai.

A young boy selling sundal on the beach in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Photo: S.T.Karthick Raj

6.Recipe by Chef K. Damodharan (Damu)

