Ingredients
Preparation
1.Wash peas well and soak it overnight or at least for six hours. Then discard the water.
2.Add fresh water into a pressure cooker, add salt as required, and add the soaked peas and pressure cook for 3-4 whistles. Once cooked, drain the water and keep aside.
3.In a pan, add oil. Once heated add mustard seeds. When it splutters, add curry leaves and keep on low heat.
4.Then add the tomato puree, and garam masala, chilli powder and ginger garlic paste. Mix well until all the moisture is absorbed.
5.Finally, add the cooked peas and mix it well. Add the chopped onion, raw mango and remove from stove.
6.Now, you can add the grated coconut,coriander and gently mix the sundal.
