Kasimedu meen kozhambu recipe (fish curry)

Kasimedu Fish curry with rice
Ingredients
Tamarind water – 3 cups
Onion – 1, chopped
Tomatoes – 2, chopped
Green chillies – 5
Garlic – 2 cloves, crushed
Pepper powder – 1 tsp
Turmeric – 1 tsp
Chilli powder – 2 tbsp
Salt to taste
Paarai fish (bluefin trevally) slices – 8
For seasoning
Oil – 2 tbsp
Mustard seeds – 1 tsp
Onions – ½, chopped
Garlic – 1 clove, chopped
Curry leaves – A handful
Preparation
1.Mix all the ingredients and set aside
2.To a wide-mouthed pan, add oil and mustard seeds.
3.Once they sputter, add onions, garlic and curry leaves. Sauté for two minutes.
4.Pour the tamarind concoction into the pan and let it simmer for 10 minutes.
5.Once the curry is 80% done, add the fish slices and cook till oil separates.
6.Recipe by senior fisherwoman U Valli at Kasimedu fish market
