Kasimedu meen kozhambu recipe (fish curry)

Fish curry, in the Kasimedu fishing community, is a simple affair. There is nothing to grind or powder.

August 16, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 4-5
Akila Kannadasan
Akila Kannadasan
Kasimedu Fish curry with rice

Kasimedu Fish curry with rice | Photo Credit: Thamodharan Bharath

Ingredients

Tamarind water – 3 cups 
Onion – 1, chopped 
Tomatoes – 2, chopped 
Green chillies – 5 
Garlic – 2 cloves, crushed 
Pepper powder – 1 tsp 
Turmeric – 1 tsp 
Chilli powder – 2 tbsp 
Salt to taste 
Paarai fish (bluefin trevally) slices – 8 
For seasoning 
Oil – 2 tbsp 
Mustard seeds – 1 tsp 
Onions – ½, chopped 
Garlic – 1 clove, chopped 
Curry leaves – A handful   

Preparation

1.Mix all the ingredients and set aside 

2.To a wide-mouthed pan, add oil and mustard seeds.

3.Once they sputter, add onions, garlic and curry leaves. Sauté for two minutes. 

4.Pour the tamarind concoction into the pan and let it simmer for 10 minutes. 

5.Once the curry is 80% done, add the fish slices and cook till oil separates. 

6.Serve hot with rice.   

6.Recipe by senior fisherwoman U Valli at Kasimedu fish market

