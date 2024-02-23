GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How to make a traditional Sri Lankan cashew curry

Creamy and fragrant, this versatile Lankan dish, known as Kaju Maluwa, is an mild curry that comes together quickly. Generally paired with rice, it makes for a great, easy-to-make lunch or dinner. Watch Chef Dhananjaya Buddika, Executive Sous Chef, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts make it the traditional island way

February 23, 2024 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Sri Lanka
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size Serves 2
The Traditional Sri Lankan cashew curry by Chef Dhananjaya Buddika, Executive Sous Chef, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

The Traditional Sri Lankan cashew curryby Chef Dhananjaya Buddika, Executive Sous Chef, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

Ingredients

Cashews 100g
Ash plantains 50g (cube-shaped, fried) 
Fenugreek 10g
Cinnamon stick 10g
Curry leaves 5g
Garlic 20g
Onions 20g
Green chilis 2 
Chili powder 10g
Turmeric powder 5g
Coconut milk 50ml
Salt to taste
The Traditional Sri Lankan cashew curry by Chef Dhananjaya Buddika, Executive Sous Chef, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

The Traditional Sri Lankan cashew curryby Chef Dhananjaya Buddika, Executive Sous Chef, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

Preparation

1.First, wash the cashews well, and soak them.

2.Take the ash plantains, cut them into cubes, and fry till golden.

3.For the gravy, take a pan and heat oil. Add the fenugreek, garlic, chopped onions and curry leaves.

The Traditional Sri Lankan cashew curry by Chef Dhananjaya Buddika, Executive Sous Chef, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

The Traditional Sri Lankan cashew curryby Chef Dhananjaya Buddika, Executive Sous Chef, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

4.Add in all the spices and cook.

5. Then add the coconut milk and stir well. 

6.Finally, add in the soaked cashews and fried ash plantain.

Related Topics

The Hindu Weekend / food and dining (general) / food / restaurant and catering / slow-food / organic foods / traditional food / Sri Lanka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.