How to make a traditional Sri Lankan cashew curry

The Traditional Sri Lankan cashew curryby Chef Dhananjaya Buddika, Executive Sous Chef, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
Ingredients
Cashews 100g
Ash plantains 50g (cube-shaped, fried)
Fenugreek 10g
Cinnamon stick 10g
Curry leaves 5g
Garlic 20g
Onions 20g
Green chilis 2
Chili powder 10g
Turmeric powder 5g
Coconut milk 50ml
Salt to taste
Preparation
1.First, wash the cashews well, and soak them.
2.Take the ash plantains, cut them into cubes, and fry till golden.
3.For the gravy, take a pan and heat oil. Add the fenugreek, garlic, chopped onions and curry leaves.
4.Add in all the spices and cook.
5. Then add the coconut milk and stir well.
6.Finally, add in the soaked cashews and fried ash plantain.
