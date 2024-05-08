Enjoy comforting peas pulao with tangling raita

May 08, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST
Planning family meals can be challenging with everyone’s different tastes and dietary needs. But consider trying this peas pulao and raita combination. It blends protein-rich peas with subtly spiced rice, complemented by a cool and creamy side.
Heat oil, coconut and cook in a non-stick wok.
Fry ginger garlic mince for 2-3 seconds, add fully slit green chillies, add onions and a little salt. Saute until onions are pink.
Wash the green peas and add to a pan of boiling salted water and cook the parboiled peas for 20 minutes, drain.
Add the peas and the rice, stir well.
Turn off the flame and let it sit in the burner for 15-20 minutes.
Serve hot with raita.
Mix minced onion, salt and green chillies by kneading lightly in a bowl.
Add thick sour yogurt and ripe minced deseeded tomatoes. Sprinkle salt.
Stir and chill in refrigerator for 1-2 hours before serving as accompaniment to peas pulao and pappads.
