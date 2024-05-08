GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Enjoy comforting peas pulao with tangling raita

Turn up lunchtime’s zest with peas pulao and raita, hearty combo which is sure to be a favourite across all age groups

May 08, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 2-3
Enjoy the juicy ride with rice and peas

Planning family meals can be challenging with everyone’s different tastes and dietary needs. But consider trying this peas pulao and raita combination. It blends protein-rich peas with subtly spiced rice, complemented by a cool and creamy side.

Ingredients

Coconut oil – 1 tbsp
Cooking oil – 2 tbsp
Precooked Basmati rice – 1-and-a-half cups , well cooked
Green peas – 1cup
Ginger – half cm thick 1’, minced
Garlic – 4 cloves, minced
Green chillies – 2, slit from end to end
Salt – to taste
Big onion – 2 minced
Curd - 1 cup
Tomato - 1

Preparation

Heat oil, coconut and cook in a non-stick wok. 

Fry ginger garlic mince for 2-3 seconds, add fully slit green chillies, add onions and a little salt. Saute until onions are pink.

Wash the green peas and add to a pan of boiling salted water and cook the parboiled peas for 20 minutes, drain.

Add the peas and the rice, stir well.

Turn off the flame and let it sit in the burner for 15-20 minutes.

Serve hot with raita.

Raita

Mix minced onion, salt and green chillies by kneading lightly in a bowl.

Add thick sour yogurt and ripe minced deseeded tomatoes. Sprinkle salt.

Stir and chill in refrigerator for 1-2 hours before serving as accompaniment to peas pulao and pappads.

