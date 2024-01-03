Watch | Craving European and Mediterranean food in Coonoor?

January 03, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

Do you often have cravings for European, Mediterranean and Italian cuisine?

This all-vegetarian cafe in Coonoor makes sure you get a bit of everything in their new seven-course sit-down festive menu.

Cafe Diem is owned by Radhika Shastry, who quit her corporate career and moved to the hills.

Radhika, who has visited several countries across the world, makes it a point to attend culinary classes, beit at Cambodia or Mexico

This quaint cafe, situated in the hills, opens into stunning views of the valley and tea gardens.

The christmas special meal starts with a comforting soup garnished with delightful potato cubes to bite.

Reporting: K Jeshi

Visuals: Sathyamoorthy M

Production: Yuvasree S