Meet Coimbatore’s ‘murukku thatha‘, a popular street-side vendor

He has been selling murukku sandwich from the same spot in Gandhipuram for 26 years

Published - June 11, 2024 02:10 pm IST

Vinishaa Dinesh
N Ramraj, who hails from Periyakulam in Theni district, at his stall in Gandhipuram

N Ramraj, who hails from Periyakulam in Theni district, at his stall in Gandhipuram | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Have you munched on layered murukku, complete with fillings of a blend of chutneys, onions, and grated carrots?

Murukku sandwich has plenty of takers in the city. While there are several places that sell this crunchy snack, one particular street vendor is gaining popularity: he is known as murukku thatha, and sells the sandwich in the bustling streets of Gandhipuram.

N Ramraj, who hails from Periyakulam in Theni district, has a penchant for innovating recipes. He arrives in the evenings on his bicycle with an assortment of chutneys and bags of homemade murukku at his spot by the pavement near the Gandhipuram signal. His customers wait in anticipation to see him get started.

Ramraj first applies the chutney on the murruku, and layers them to create a tower of flavours

Ramraj first applies the chutney on the murruku, and layers them to create a tower of flavours | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Ramraj’s double-layered murukku sandwich is among his most popular dishes; he also sells sundal, kaara pori, and norukkal, and has been in the business for over 26 years.

What sets Ramraj’s quick eats apart is the special chutney he incorporates in them. He does not reveal its recipe though, but hints that it is a blend of caramelised onions, tomatoes, and coconut. To make the murukku sandwich, Ramraj first applies the chutney on the murruku, and layers them to create a tower of flavours.

“I started off by selling pori, and later thought of doing something different,” says Ramraj. He then introduced the murukku sandwich and norukkal to his menu. Norukkal is a delightful medley of crushed murukku, puffed rice, chutney, and grated carrots.

There might be numerous other places in the city selling similar quick eats; but Ramraj brings something special to the table: love for what he does.

A murukku sandwich is priced at ₹20; norukkal costs ₹40.

