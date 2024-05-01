Plaka restaurant review: A culinary world tour in Bengaluru

May 01, 2024 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

On a scorching summer noon, when you’re craving a quick lunch and a break from the relentless heat, Plaka in the Phoenix Mall of Asia might not be your first choice. If, however, you are in the mood for a unique dining experience – with cobalt blue everywhere, upbeat tropical tunes, and a menu that takes your tastebuds on a whirlwind world tour, then Plaka is the place to be. We, too, sought respite from the midday sun and ventured into Plaka’s vibrant settings, ready to embark on a promised culinary adventure.

At Plaka, the service is not just swift; it is cheerful. Our waiter, as knowledgeable as he was friendly, helped us decipher the menu’s eclectic offerings. While we did have to wait a bit for those fresh seafood dishes, it was worth it. As the curator of Plaka’s menu, celebrity chef Ajay Chopra says, “With Bangalore Plaka, it’s like we’re turning a new page in our food story after our Gurgaon outlet... We want to keep things fresh and exciting, you know? Bangaloreans are all about trying new things, but they also love a taste of home. We’re blending the best of both worlds.”

Our adventure started with a bang (or rather a fizz). The jamun fizz mocktail is a Bollywood dance party in a glass — sweet and tangy, with a spicy kick that adds playful energy to your meal. The GKVK Jin and Tonic, albeit a local name, offers a more refined experience, perfect if you want a sophisticated drink.

Our starters were a delightful clash of cultures. The gol gappa bombs, a playful deconstruction of India’s beloved street snack, offered bursts of familiar flavours. Meanwhile, the avocado toast – a testament to the global avocado obsession – presented a cool and creamy canvas of modern indulgence. And to ensure no one left disappointed, the dynamite prawns arrived bursting with a zesty and flavourful punch that was more playful on our palette than tear-inducing.

The mains are where Plaka truly showcases Chef Chopra’s multicultural vision. The Genovese pesto pride pizza is a hug for those seeking familiar flavours – vibrant pesto, melty mozzarella, and a chorus of roasted red peppers, olives, and feta. Meanwhile, the jackfruit potlam biryani is an intriguing detour with the flavours of the local donne biryani. A word of caution: some pieces of jackfruit stubbornly cling to a hint of bitterness. The spiced seabass with lemon butter sauce arrives with theatrical flair – a wooden briefcase, a wisp of smoke, and the promise of a good Instagram post. The taste mostly matches the hype, though the accompanying lemon-flavoured rice might inspire a lighthearted squabble (one of my dining companions asked, “Why are they serving chitranna?”). Spice lovers, the Dilli wali chow mein delivers a satisfying street food kick with its fiery flavours. At the same time, the chicken arrabiata offers a warmth that might have you discreetly loosening your collar.

Dessert is pure indulgence. The tiramisu Profit Roll trifle is an unabashed sugar bomb — share it, or risk slipping into a sweet coma. The strawberry and cream tres leche offers a lighter end.

“In a nutshell,” says Chef Chopra, “Bangalore Plaka is all about bringing a little bit of everywhere to your plate.” And he is spot on. Plaka’s price tag reflects its culinary ambition — this is dining for those special occasions when you want both bragging rights and bold flavours. Just remember, your wallet might leave you feeling as adventurous as your taste buds.