September 26, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

At HYBA in Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, the tastefully minimalist interiors in pastel shades are an immediate mood booster. HYBA (Hyderabad Brings Arabia) is a pan-Arabic restaurant with a touch of Indian flavours. The line that separates the two cuisines is so thin that it keeps diners guessing about the unique flavours.

The bar menu goes all out to showcase their sensory cocktails; cocktails with smoke, a dash of perfume and whatnot. Apart from the hot toddy, I try the Plumlet (Plum juice with gin). A beautiful plum-gin clear cocktail presented over a smoking bowl of dry ice. Chef Kailash Gundupalli, Director of Culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention makes sure the hard work of the team shines throughout.

Kailash presents the pita platter that has six different types of dips and three types of hummus — plain, five herbs and beetroot. The dips, each better than the other, were zaalouk (eggplant with shrimp), cauliflower with chicken and muhammara with chicken.

The zaalouk and muhammara would be loved by anyone, even without the shrimp and chicken. Chef Kailash says even though they tweaked the flavours slightly, he has made sure no dish can be pinpointed as Indian, despite the use of Indian spices. “Certain spices are not too palatable for Indians, in those spice mixes we have added negligible amounts of everyday spices like cumin and coriander. The food served here is in no way Indian or Indian fusion.”

The menu has a choice of soups as well; the mushroom soup and lentil soup are delicious. However, meat eaters should try the lamb soup which is a light shorba that comes with a marble-sized meatball. Overall, the food is not overpowered with spices and flavouring agents.

Food presentation at HYBA is done with a lot of care. Also, the team is said to be making their own Arabic desserts like baklava, kunafa and umm ali.

In the mezze platter brought in next, is the spinach sambusak. The cheddar cheese dust on it makes it more delicious. This is followed by some Levantine pizzas and a portion of manakeesh with labneh and zatar. Chef Kailash then introduces me to Shiva the grill chef and advises that the grills are not to be missed. I agree; make it a point to try the red snapper meheswi and kabab kash kash (a minced meat kebab).

The lamb tagine is a must-try. The meat melts in your mouth making a match made in heaven with the fluffy flavourful rice. Mini tagines are brought in, if smaller portions are requested.

Even though I was not too keen on having any dessert, I reach out for the baklavas the moment they was brought in. They are the most delicate baklavas with pistachio powder I have ever had. Kunafa and umm ali was not so special.

HYBA is open for lunch and dinner.