Meals that heal

KhicHdi Kebab

Ingredients

Onions, grated: 2 medium-sized

Tomato, grated: 1

Coriander leaves, finely chopped:

a bunch

Cooked khichdi: 1 bowl

Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tspn

Red chilli powder: half tspn

Cumin powder: half tspn

Garam masala powder: half tspn

Dry mango powder: half tspn

Gram flour: 5 tbspn

Corn flour: 4 tbspn

Water: 2 tbspn

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Method

Heat oil in a pan. Add grated onion and ginger-garlic paste and cook till onions turn golden brown. Add grated tomatoes, red chilli powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, dry mango powder and salt. Cook till the tomatoes are done and add cooked khichdi, coriander leaves and mix well. Allow it to cool down. For binding add a little gram flour and mix well. It should be dry. In a bowl, take the corn flour, add 2 tablespoons of water. Apply a little oil on the hands and make a roll of the khichdi mixture. Heat oil again. Dip the khichdi roll into the corn flour solution and fry till golden brown. Repeat with the remaining rolls. Serve hot with chutney.

MOUSHMI KISHORE

Printable version | Jun 23, 2020

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

