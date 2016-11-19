Meals that heal

KhicHdi Kebab
Ingredients
Onions, grated: 2 medium-sized
Tomato, grated: 1
Coriander leaves, finely chopped:
a bunch
Cooked khichdi: 1 bowl
Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tspn
Red chilli powder: half tspn
Cumin powder: half tspn
Garam masala powder: half tspn
Dry mango powder: half tspn
Gram flour: 5 tbspn
Corn flour: 4 tbspn
Water: 2 tbspn
Salt to taste
Oil for cooking
Method
Heat oil in a pan. Add grated onion and ginger-garlic paste and cook till onions turn golden brown. Add grated tomatoes, red chilli powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, dry mango powder and salt. Cook till the tomatoes are done and add cooked khichdi, coriander leaves and mix well. Allow it to cool down. For binding add a little gram flour and mix well. It should be dry. In a bowl, take the corn flour, add 2 tablespoons of water. Apply a little oil on the hands and make a roll of the khichdi mixture. Heat oil again. Dip the khichdi roll into the corn flour solution and fry till golden brown. Repeat with the remaining rolls. Serve hot with chutney.
MOUSHMI KISHORE
