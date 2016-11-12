Bridging the two worlds

With issues related to international politics and national economics getting more prominence than the pressing needs of the common man, one fondly remembers the relevant statement of Theodor W. Adorno, the famous German philosopher: “The task of art today is to bring chaos into order.”

Bringing chaos into order is the Delhi International Arts Festival which has been magnificently yet with a quiet elegance placing international artistic impressions all under one umbrella and presenting to the nation ‘a banquet’ of internationally and nationally acclaimed artistes, troupes and performers.

Entering its 10th year under the guidance of Bharatanatyam exponent Prathibha Prahlad, , the festival will be held from November 12 to 26 at various venues spread over the entire city. With the curtain raiser to take place at the historic Purana Qila, the 15-day-long festival will see the participation from various countries including Italy, China, Hungary, Venezuela ,Spain, Turkey, Egypt, Norway ,Taiwan, New Zealand, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco and France.

Edited excerpts from an interview with the founder and festival director.

Please explain the concept behind DIAF.

Delhi International Arts Festival has been positioned as India’s signature arts festival. In 2007 when this festival was started, India’s was getting economically strong. Along with economics, India needed to project her cultural strength too. After all, India is one of the most culturally diverse countries in the world and it has a myriad art forms ranging from the most traditional to the most contemporary expression of these different and diverse forms.

What are the parameters of selecting artistes at DIAF?

DIAF is non-judgemental about arts and places under its umbrella all art forms. Just like India is a mini-continent which has varied art forms from different areas and regions, the world too is varied and diverse. Art is an expression of the inner self and one needs to acknowledge and accept these differences in art forms.

Initially, DIAF had to depend on ICCR and Embassies to invite foreign artistes. Now we have applications from all over the world. Artistes send their details, their You Tube links and we go through them meticulously to see who fits into our festival.

When the dialogue with the group begins, we also have to be sure about the funding process and who is funding or sponsoring the artiste or group. DIAF does not have the necessary funds to pay for international travel or fees. We only provide hospitality through our partners, be it ICCR or hospitality partners.

How supportive is the government and non government organisations to this festival?

Delhi International Arts Festival is based on a public-private partnership model. We have the pillars of the festival like the Ministry of Culture , ICCR, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Tourism Ministry, Delhi Government and others and several Embassies, foreign cultural centres, Indian cultural organizations and artistes with whom we share an deep and trusting relationship. Together we bring to the art loving public this iconic festival of the arts. Public Sector undertakings, some corporates and others have also helped DIAF grow into an international brand by supporting it in cash or kind.

What do you think about the sustainability, of not only DIAF but other such efforts in the contemporary arts scenario?

These Festivals have to have a planned funding mechanism- whether corporate or government. Otherwise, it is very difficult to be the water diviner, well digger and the creator of a beautiful garden all at once and all in one single person.

How do you manage such a big event ?

Sometimes, I think I am crazy. I love my country, I love the arts and I get a high when I see India at par with other countries. All countries in the world have signature arts festivals - India deserves it too. After all, we are the culture capital of the world.