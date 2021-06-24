Tribute Entertainment

Zee Telugu pays tribute to late S P Balasubrahmanyam with ‘Balu Suraganiki Swararchana’

From romantic hits to classical and popular dance tracks, late Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, simply SPB, sang some of Indian cinema’s best-known numbers, spanning 16 languages. He belonged to a rare breed of playback singers whose golden voice cast a spell over generations. His mesmerising voice strode like a colossus in the music world by crooning a staggering 40,000 plus film songs during his enviable five-decade career. Zee Telugu paid a special homage to the singer with a shooting of the show ‘Balu Suraganiki Swararchana’ on World Music Day (June 21) . The programme will be aired on June 27, from 5 pm onwards, taking music lovers on a nostalgia trip.

Singers S P Sailaja, S P Charan, Mano, Revanth, Sri Rama Chandra, Satya Yamini music directors Mani Sharma, RP Patnaik and contestants of Zee’s musical reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa —-The Next Singing Icon also participated in the event.

This symphony of musi will also feature the felicitation of Mani Sharma as well as a performance by classical dancer Sandhya Raju . Actor Uttej’s reminisces on his association with SPB adds to the musical evening. Artistes of Zee Telugu Kutumbam also pay tribute to the legend by performing his all-time Telugu and Hindi hits.

‘Balu Suraganiki Swararchana’ airs on Zee Telugu on June 27, 5 pm onwards


