Veteran actor Jagdeep laid to rest

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri and best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, was laid to rest at a south Mumbai cemetery in the presence of family and close friends on Thursday.

Jagdeep, 81, passed away at his residence here on Wednesday night.

The veteran actor, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, was laid to rest at a cemetery in south Mumbai’s Byculla neighbourhood around 2.30 p.m, a family source told PTI.

There were around 10-12 people in attendance, including his sons — actor Javed and producer Naved, grandson Meezaan and industry colleague Johnny Lever. Javed said, “There are a lot of people who have sent us messages but we couldn’t reply to everyone... We thank you for your blessings and love.”

“Our father gave 70 years to the industry and got a lot of love and respect. That love is being reflected today, as we can see. On behalf of our father, please, if you could say a small prayer for him. That will be a lot for us,” he said.

Starting as a child artiste to playing lead actor and then gaining fame as a comic icon, Jagdeep appeared in around 400 films.

But it was his role as Soorma Bhopali that is remembered even today. He also directed a movie of the same name with his character as the protagonist.

In his long career, Jagdeep played memorable roles in Khilona, Brahmachari, Purana Mandir and Andaz Apna Apna and Phool Aur Kaante.