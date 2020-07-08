Actor Jagdeep passes away

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, died on Wednesday at his residence.

The actor, 81, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, is survived by his sons, Javed and Naved.

“He passed away at 8.30 p.m. at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age-related issues,” said Mehmood Ali, a close family friend.

Jagdeep acted in around 400 films but it is his role in the 1975 film Sholay that remains etched in the audiences’ minds.

He also played memorable roles in Purana Mandir and in Andaz Apna Apna.

Better known by his stage name Jagdeep, the actor also directed the movie “Soorma Bhopali” with his character as the protagonist.