Watch | Top 10 Bollywood actors of the decade

According to the box office numbers compiled by Mumbai-based media consulting firm, Ormax Media, Salman Khan, with almost six films in the top 20 grossers’ list, is the top male star of the decade. While Akshay Kumar has left the other two Khans — SRK and Aamir — behind to occupy the number two position. Kumar is also second after Ranveer Singh in the list of the rising male stars of the decade compiled on the basis of the growth in their popularity in 2015-2019 as against 2010-2014.

While the footfalls have been stagnant in the ₹28-32 crore range for the last seven to eight years, the increase in nett earnings for the Hindi film industry has come largely because of a steady year-on-year increase in the ticket price and a more friendly tax structure because of Goods and Services Tax (GST). “The average ticket price today is about ₹140, compared to less than ₹100 in 2010,” says Shailesh Kapoor, CEO and founder of Ormax Media.

