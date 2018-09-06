T.S. Ananthi — multi-dimensional talent of Tamil stage

A Bharatanatyam dancer for more than 10 years, a leading stage artiste appearing in 5,000 and more shows for more than 200 plays, significant roles in more than 30 Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films and several TV serials for major production houses, dubbing artiste for 20 years, T.S. Ananthi’s creative talent is multi-faceted.

Ananthi’s first interest was Bharatanatyam. A disciple of Thanjavur Natarajan and Nadanamani Balu, she travelled across India giving performances, for about a decade before her acting talent came to the fore. She made her debut with ‘Lakshmi Kadaksham’ (1977) and soon became a much sought after artiste. Her ability to fit into any role effortlessly came to the director’s rescue, when there was a crisis ahead of a show. With fondness, her peers referred to her as Aabhathirku Oru Anandi.’

Plays to films

When some of her plays such as ‘Modi Masthan’ (Visu’s film Manal Kayiru), ‘Keezhvanam Sivakkum’ and ‘Thanneer Thaneer’ were made into films, she earned meaty roles in them too. She acted in the productions of almost all leading troupes of those days, except perhaps those of R.S. Manohar and Cho.

What would she consider her most cherished moments? “I cannot forget the visit of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who watched ‘Nammavargal’ by Kudanthai Mali and ‘Gnana Peedam.’ And I loved playing Mrs Rockfeller in Saavi’s ‘Washingtonil Thirumanam.’ Kothamangalam Subbu, who did the script for Sivaji Ganesan starrer ‘Thillana Mohanambal,’ hailed her as ‘Thillana Ananthi.’

How would Anandi sum up her over four-decade career as a performing artiste? “Well. I got the opportunity to share the stage with great personalities such as Dr Kalam, Sivaji Ganesan and Manorama achi. Also stage took me to countries such as Germany, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland and the U.S. All these happened thanks to my stage career. It kept my mind sharp and skills honed. More than anything else, the applause I get right away when I do well, something unique to the stage.”

What about the economics? Ananthi laughs. “Theatre doesn’t pay. We know that. What I get as remuneration is ploughed back to cover travel expenses and snacks. And certainly I have not have built a mansion for myself. But nothing can equal the thrill of appearing before a houseful audience. Given a choice, I would again be a stage artiste in my next birth.” The addiction finds Ananthi busy on the stage circuit despite a demanding home front.

Ananthi was conferred the Nataka Kala Nipuna title, by the Mylapore Fine Arts Club, which carried a citation and a purse for one lakh rupees. Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti gave away the prize at an elegant function recently. Some of the other awards she bagged include that of best actress of the play for “Keezhvaanam Sevakkum” (Mylapore Acadamy), Life Time Achievement Award from Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha, best character actress award during the 22nd Kodai Nataka Vizha (Karthick Fine Arts), the Rotary Club of Madras award for practising high ethical standards and exhibiting her vocational excellence in 2010, a roll of honour for outstanding contribution to stage plays from the Inner Wheel Club of Nanganallur, a trophy for excellence in theatre from Sri Krishna Gana Sabha and the Wisdom International award as the best stage actress (2011).