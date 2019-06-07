It’s ‘The Show For Everyone’

Love a good musical number? Well, the this show will be right up your alley then. Billed as a family-entertainer musical, Imbroglio Productions will stage The Show For Everyone at Alliance Francaise on June 8.

Talking about what is in store, director of Imbroglio Productions Divyesh Bhandari says, “For the last seven years, we have only done musicals: Michael Jackson, Disney and Broadway. So, this time, we thought we would create a mix of Disney and Broadway. We have taken songs from various musicals and created an original script around it.”

All the actors will dance and sing during the one-hour production. Sixteen people will be on stage and there will be a three-piece acoustic band playing live. Songs have been taken from The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast as well as Broadway musicals such as Spamalot and Hairspray. Divyesh adds, “It is going to be a larger-than-life stage set-up where you have a strong character who ties the entire show together. Something like actor Neil Patrick Harris hosting the Tony Awards. That will be the rough storyline that will bind the show together.”

As for the costumes and sets, he says, “The costumes are very special. We will be using different costumes to maintain the originality of the musical, but at the same time make it contemporary. For example, in The Lion King song, the character will not be dressed as a lion. Also, these musicals were done 20 or 30 years ago, so we have put a modern spin on them. The costumes reflect that.

“The set and props are based on various characters and we have fun elements happening throughout the show. It’s a musical and a comedy so we are expecting to take audiences on a nice, entertaining journey. There are about 16 characters and each one has a unique style of their own. One is an emotional character, one is over-the-top cranky and another is a nerd.”

Divyesh adds that the show really is for everyone. “If you have a teenager or younger children who enjoy song and dance, they will definitely enjoy the musical. Adults too will enjoy the show. It has that maturity level; it’s not a childish show. There aren’t too many musicals in Bengaluru and so they can enjoy the show with song, music, and dance coming together,” he adds

The show has been directed by Rohann George Mathew and the script has been written by Mario D’Vaz. There will be two shows at Alliance Francaise at 4 pm and 7 pm. On June 15 and 16, two shows per day will be held at Rangoli Metro Art Centre at 5.30 pm and 8 pm.

Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com.