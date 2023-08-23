Something Rotten to be staged on August 26, 27

August 23, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

CAUSE (Cooperation of the Arts for the Upliftment of Society & the Environment) Foundation is putting up Something Rotten in Bengaluru this weekend.

The founder and President of CAUSE, Leila Alvares, is directing the musical. The foundation, Leila says, has been involved in promoting local talent and the proceeds from the shows are donated to local charities. Leila, who has been involved with charitable causes since she was 18, says she enjoys creating musical productions with live orchestras.

“I always work on Broadway musicals,” says Leila over the phone. “I prefer comedies as I like people leaving my shows feeling happy. Life can be quite cumbersome, so when people come to my shows, I want them to forget everything and laugh.”

Something Rotten has ample comedy, Leila says. “The music is out of the world and dances are vibrant. Over the years Leila has staged adaptations of Broadway musicals including The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, My Fair Lady, Grease, Spamalot, The Addams Family and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Staging these musicals are a challenge, says Leila. “Sometimes, a lot of money goes into the production and there are times when we make no money at all. Yet, we go on because of the drive within us. We even put in money from our pockets. We have volunteers, which help us keep the shows going.”

The western slant to her productions is a result of learning western classical music on the piano, Leila says. “I lean towards these works. I do love Indian classical music, but am not confident enough to work with something that I am not trained in.”

Something Rotten, Leila says is set in England in the 1590s and is about two brothers — Nick and Nigel Bottom, who are attempting to write a hit play. They are, however, overshadowed by a certain Renaissance rock star known as The Bard. There certainly is something rotten in the state of theatre in 16th century England!

The cast comprises Rahael Thomas, Deepa Jacob, Alapana Baghirat, Aakarsh Paul, John Mark Suvedan, Madhuri Braganza, Shyju Varkey, Arvind Kasthuri, Tasneem Kera and Prem Koshy. The orchestra is directed by Aashish Paul, while the dances are choreographed by Elexer Fernandes, Kieren Alvares Lynn and Keira Alvares Ganapathy.

Something Rotten will be staged at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on August 26 and 27, at 7.15pm with an extra show at 11.15 am on August 27. Tickets are available on BookMyShow or call 988441 69903.