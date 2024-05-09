Silvatein, written and directed by Shatarupa Bhattacharyya, is being presented on stage in association with Mad Hats Theatre. The play, originally written in English, is translated to Hindi by Puneet Gupta,

Shatarupa defines the play as a relationship drama. “It is also psychological and contemporary in nature. Silvatein is about two people who meet in an unknown place. They have deep conversations, coming across as long-lost lovers and, at the same time, as perfect strangers.”

They seem to have had a life together but, at the same time, seem to have had lived lives apart, says the director, from her residence in Mattikere. They seem to occupy differing realities, yet, seem to be in someone’s dream, leaving you wondering if the encounter is real or just a dream.”

The two-actor (Ujani Ghosh and Sagnik Sinha) play, explores relationships, marriage, individuality, freedom, betrayal and hope.

“Silvatein is an autopsy on the incompatibility between two individuals, who reflect on their failure and survival of their relationship. They are not supposed to be together, but now have met and recall certain incidents in their relationships. The play is from the woman’s point of view and is woman-centric.”

Silvatein is a realistic play and heavily dialogue-oriented. “The audience will have to be attentive,” says the 37-year-old theatre practitioner, who also has a PhD in Development Studies. Shatarupa has been involved in theatre for the past 14 years and currently is a faculty memner at the Manipal University, Bengaluru.

The academically-oriented Shatarupa, says theatre happened to her accidentally. “I was studying at the University of Hyderabad, which has a vibrant theatre department. That is where I got hooked to theatre. It happened organically. I have not studied theatre formally, but learnt by working, acting and doing theatre.”

From an actor, Shatarupa transitioned into a playwright with Silvatein. “I picked up writing through many workshops.” Shatarupa says she has leant different things from different people, which has helped shaped her theatre journey. Shatarupa gives credit to Abhishek Majumdar for helping her nurture her playwrighting skills.

“Writing was a conscious choice I made. I wanted to be the voice for women and their issues through theatre. This helps me tell the stories I wanted to say, stories of marginalised women, stories that need to be out there. That is where I wanted to be the storyteller, and it inspired me to be a writer-director. This is the first play I have written, but not the first I directed.” Shatarupa has directed plays for Bangalore Little Theatre and is currently exploring women and witchcraft.

Silvatien will be staged on May 12, at Jagriti Theatre at 3.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets on BookMyShow