February 15, 2024 12:08 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST

Hyderabad-based Storyboard Productions celebrates its sixth anniversary on February 17 with a Telugu flavour. The theatre group, in collaboration with Preksha Theatre Company, presents two Telugu plays, Chal Chal Gurram and Rependi? at Lamakaan.

Directed by Storyboard’s co-founder Sandeep Tadi and produced by Preksha Trivedi, the two plays, staged without a break, promise to keep the audience engrossed with their comedy and satire while subtly making a point.

Life of an alcoholic

Chal Chal Gurram, a phrase from the Telugu rhyme Chal Chal Gurram, chalaaki gurram…written by Tanikella Bharani, is an entertaining take on the dangers of consuming too many pegs of alcohol. Set in the 80s, the play is the story of Joga Rao, a recently-married middle-class guy and his journey with alcohol. Pushed to drink every day by his friend Jackie, he becomes so dependent on alcohol that he ends up drinking for random reasons.

The comedy play with four male characters and one female character has many laugh-out-loud moments but subtly makes its point, says Sandeep, who first directed the play in 2023. “It depicts how alcohol affects our lives negatively; we begin to lose people/things which are precious but do not realize until it is lost.” Except for Jonas David (Storyboard’s co-founder), who is doing his first Telugu play, Chal Chal staged five times till now, has new actors in different roles.

Political satire

Rependi? A Telangana slang for ‘What’s Tomorrow’ is a political satire. The story by Madbhushi Divakar Babu narrates the story of the MLA the representative of village who is invited to give a speech in a school for a special day. He feels embarrassed as he doesn’t know the day’s uniqueness. He tries to find out the day’s significance without directly asking anybody. Will the MLA’s servant and the corporator, who also happens to be his brother-in-law, help him find out what’s special on that day?

The team had not initially planned to stage the plays on February 17, says Sandeep. “It happened by chance, but we are glad we could work it out,” he adds.

Chal Chal Gurram and Rependi? To be staged at Lamakaan on February 17 at 8pm; Tickets: ₹200, available on bookmyshow.com