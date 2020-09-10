Theatre

Actor Paresh Rawal appointed as new chief of National School of Drama

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal was on Thursday appointed chairperson of the National School of Drama (NSD), India’s premier theatre institute. The post had been vacant since 2017.

Renowned artiste Paresh Rawal has been appointed as chairman of National School of Drama by Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am glad that students and artistes will be able to take advantage of his talent. I congratulate him,” Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Twitter.

Mr. Rawal, 65, who comes with years of experience in both cinema and theatre, told PTI that he is looking forward to the assignment. “It will be challenging but fun. I will do my best because this is a field I know very well,” he said.

Mr. Rawal, a former BJP MP, has been appointed for a period of four years, said Nitin Tripathi, advisor, media, Ministry of Culture. The actor is known for his role in films such as Hera Pheri, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge and OMG-Oh My God.

