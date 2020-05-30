Anupam Kher to launch his play ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ digitally

Actor Anupam Kher will soon launch his play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his digital portal. “Delighted to share with you that I am finally launching my autobiographical play #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai digitally on my website www.anupamkher.com on June 7. I have done more than 450 shows of this play in the last 15 years. Hope you love it as much online as audiences have loved it as a stage play. More details will follow in the coming days. #Fingerscrossed #MylifeOnline,” he posted on social media.

Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai is directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and is the journey of all the possibilities in an individual’s life, if he or she follows the path with a sense of wonder and works hard for it. The play gives a glance of Anupam’s failures, triumphs and life lessons, as the veteran actor sets out to depict ordinary people.

The actor recently completed 36 years in cinema.

Anupam Kher’s first film Saaransh directed by Mahesh Bhatt released on May 25, 1984. The actor was 28 when he played a 65-year-old character, BVPradhan in the film. “I complete 36 years in entertainment today. It has been an incredible journey so far. God has been kind and so have been my producers/directors. Most of all it is you, my audiences who have given me so much love and strength. I am humbled and blessed. THANK YOU!!#36YearsOfAnupam #Saaransh #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai,” he had posted on social media.