HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A layered tale about money

Amitesh Grover’s The Money Opera introduces a new form of theatre in Delhi where the audience has the power to decide which story they want to engage with

September 29, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

Dhriti Mankatalia

In Okhla, where the bustle of everyday life surrounds us, there exists an abandoned building that conceals stories of despair and tenderness, of defeat and survival. Within these crumbling walls, a unique form of art unfolds Presented by Serendipity Arts, The Money Opera is not your typical play but immersive theatre that defies convention.

The journey begins with all the actors standing on a scaffolding outside the building. An opera singer’s voice resonates through the air, weaving the tale of money and its intricate influence on our lives. The haunting melody draws the audience into a mysterious world.

Led by the actors, the audience steps inside the derelict building. Each corner of the forgotten space becomes a stage, and within its decaying walls, multiple stories of the human condition unfold. It is a place where boundaries blur and characters dwell on the edge of society.

In one room, the dreams of a domestic worker’s daughter take centrestage as she yearns to become a lavani dancer, her aspirations contrasting with the world around her. Upstairs, a mentally ill woman’s monologue echoes the ceaseless turmoil of her existence, where her bed is both sanctuary and prison.

 A scene from The Money Opera staged in Delhi

 A scene from The Money Opera staged in Delhi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Directed by Amitesh Grover, the play is a groundbreaking experience that raises profound questions about society. Each marginalised character is unique and reflects the complex relationship every individual has with money.

Every actor embodies a different story, a distinct perspective on the impact of money. You are free to choose which character’s narrative you wish to engage with, creating a personalised journey through this immersive theatre.

The ensemble cast hail from various corners of the country. “ That is the kind of diversity my works contain,” says Grover, speaking about the the play’s depth and authenticity .

ALSO READ
An exhibition at DAG and a new book give us a ringside view of the historic Delhi durbars

Grover handpicks certain individuals to join the cast in every city where the play is performed. The play’s Delhi editionconsists of a palmist, and a cosmetologist who talks about the relationship between beauty and money.

The Money Opera is an exploration of boundaries, both physical and psychological. It brings together characters who, in the outside world, would never share the same space. It is an artistic endeavor that blurs the lines between performer and audience, challenging preconceived notions of traditional theatre.

At The Factory, D-149, Okhla; Till October 8; 6.30pm and 8pm (no show on Tuesday)

 Duration: 90 minutes

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / theatre / Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.