Coronavirus | Telugu film industry pledge crores to combat COVID-19

A day after he logged into the social media platform of Twitter, actor-politician K. Chiranjeevi pledged ₹1 crore to help film industry workers rendered jobless due to the lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

“The lockdown situation while mandatory to deal with the #CoronaCrisis, also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers & lower income groups in the country including the #TeluguFilmIndustry. Keeping this in mind, I am donating ₹1 cr for providing relief to the film workers (sic),” tweeted Mr. Chiranjeevi.

His brother Pawan Kalyan has already announced a donation of ₹2 crore spread between the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of the two Telugu States. Actor Ram Charan announced a donation of ₹70 lakh for the the relief effort.

Actor NTR Jr split his ₹75 lakh donation three-way with ₹50 lakh going to the CMRF of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and ₹25 lakh for workers of the Telugu film industry.

Among the actors, Nithin was the first to announce a donation of ₹10 lakh when he met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and handed over the cheque for the CMRF. The other actors who announced donations to the help fight the Covid-19 outbreak include Mahesh Babu ₹1 crore and Prabhas ₹1 crore.