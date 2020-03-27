Movies

Actor Allu Arjun donates Rs 1.25 crores for coronavirus aid

This comes a day after his uncle Pawan Kalyan and Allu’s cousin Ram Charan announced donations as well

Telugu star Allu Arjun has contributed Rs 1.25 crore for the battle against coronavirus outbreak in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

The actor made the announcement through a video message he shared on Friday.

Also Read
Pawan Kalyan

Coronavirus | Telugu film industry pledge crores to combat COVID-19

 

“The COVID-19 has taken the world by storm and changed our everyday lives, but even at times like this people like doctors, nurses, military, policemen and many other sectors have done great contribution to our society,” he says in the video.

Drawing inspiration from them, he would also like to do his bit.

“With all humility, I would like to announce Rs 1.25 crore to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala,” he says.

He also appealed to the public to maintain hygiene and practice isolation.

This comes a day after his uncle and superstar Pawan Kalyan and Allu’s cousin Ram Charan announced donations to the government’s relief fund to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas are other Telugu superstars who have contributed for the cause.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2020 3:02:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/actor-allu-arjun-donates-rs-125-crores-for-coronavirus-aid/article31181262.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY