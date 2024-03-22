GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Sunday Crossword No. 3299

March 22, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

Across

1 Clots ordered catalogues (10)

6 Dairy product moulded, recalled (4)

9 Fat old queen finally consoles those clearly upset (10)

10 Acronym soliciting alacrity, primarily (using initial letters)? (4)

11 Giving Hitchcock film a miss; it prompts you to jump (8,4)

15 Once again asks for some moments of peace? (7)

16 Coffee leftovers in the gardens and so on (7)

17 Gatherings seen in Instagram, Facebook, &c. (7)

19 Artist showing Royal Marines (instead of Navy) in façade (7)

20 Those in prang manage OK, we’re told, in series of unpredictable events (12)

23 Small child’s great power reported (4)

24 Love writes on Greek island – fifth of sonnets moving – don’t we know it! (4,6)

25 Topple American in overtime (4)

26 ... poser prancing with style in artificial fabrics (10)

Down

1 Regularly clubbish, helpful youngsters (4)

2 Lie next to some comma butterflies (4)

3 C. Asian beatniks bizarrely getting into action-film staple (11)

4 Becoming upset: concession and alternative put before old man (7)

5 Heartlessly acquiring grasping Romeo’s jewelry (7)

7 Ignored (like some consumer goods after Christmas) (10)

8 Everyman’s enjoyment? Don’t worry about it (2,8)

12 Gorge shape formed with river – studied by these? (11)

13 Bikram, so Amy mostly contorted with hands on hips (4,6)

14 Bets glasses will be filled with last of Cointreau after hours (10)

18 Stinger’s tail’s removed: it’s a sign (7)

19 Empty-headedness in post (7)

21 In short, endless cheese (4)

22 Name of lad that’s trapped in rotisserie (4)

Solution No. 3298

