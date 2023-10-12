HamberMenu
The Sunday Crossword No.3276
Premium

October 12, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

Across

1 Stood up for wine (4)

3 Praetorian rank to make amends (10)

9 Pungent patisserie item (4)

10 Account having minimal money: university worried, leading to stress (10)

11 Starting a trip but now our Dad is lost(7-5)

15 Mediterranean city is large resort(7)

16 Not entirely dignified, sloppy serving of salmon (7)

17 Earl against knight with legal action coming next(7)

19 State of being dumb as a post? (7)

20 How Peter Firth may be shown to be secure, uninjured (4,3,5)

23 Stagehands and cast learned to accommodate this ephemeral structure (10)

24 Digital assistant displaying flower in retreat(4)

25 Averse to humourless university official from Down Under(10)

26 Unpleasant characters regularly seen in Burghley (4)

Down

1 Unhinged senatorial explanations (10)

2 Scheming type gets artist involved (10)

4 Disguises sample of flamenco Despacito (7)

5 Persistent American set on seceding in the end (3-4)

6 Numbers present at nine balls and a cèilidh? (11)

7 Leader of Indonesia governed country (4)

8 Require massage, you say? (4)

12 Campus race: I arranged for an old trophy (8,3)

13 Mathematician reconsidered granulation with nothing to lose (4,6)

14 After hug and kiss, gaze at Tom’s wife, presenting a flower(2-3,5)

18 Fancied a visitor, by the sound of it(7)

19 Unexciting vehicle Everyman will start to aggrandize (7)

21 Addled, somewhat erratic; adrift, primarily! (4)

22 Insect’s pungency brought up (4)

Solution No.3275

