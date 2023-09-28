The Sunday Crossword No.3274

September 28, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

Across

1 Wise woman displays this in advance of chemistry? (10)

6 Spy’s promise (4)

9 Robots care about language (5-5)

10 Refrain from organ piece (4)

12 Man and lady host gathering for poet(5,6)

15 Illicitly trade in what may protect limb (7)

16 Fails modern subject and blows a fuse (5,2)

17 Free lunch: main but no starters (7)

19 That man, fat, vacuous: Everyman with uncertain expression, having gained weight(7)

20 Lack of effort in cloakroom (11)

23 Wally rejected covering for playing area (4)

24 Roving over dunes with Zulu? It’s a date! (10)

25 Reportedly avoided where tears may be flowing (4)

26 Open-air locations where gunpowder may be disposed of? (3,7)

Down

1 What’s held by Royal Mail employee, in more ways than one? (4)

2 What’s enumerated Zion’s returnees assiduously, primarily? (4)

3 Run, after group of three – pray for draw (5-7)

4 Listen to Cockneys: drink up, one’s headed for the canal (7)

5 BBC1, perhaps in gutter(7)

7 Looking up, eye’s taking in fine rain over island (10)

8 Droopy ties rearranged in store (10)

11 Children unbound by rules breaking zester, faulty appliance (5,7)

13 Old boy doomed to circle American cape hidden by fog? (10)

14 Little money invested in two scams, one’s fleeced in certain circles thus? (10)

18 Some tuna I’ve tenderised in state of ignorance (7)

19 Spooner’s cursed swine with guilty look (7)

21 Drill giving you headache? (4)

22 Fantasist somewhat unchanged (2,2)