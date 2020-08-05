Singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam confirms testing positive for COVID-19

Singer and actor S. P. Balasubrahmanyam has confirmed that he’s admitted in the hospital after testing positive for a “mild” case of COVID-19.
The 74-year-old posted a video on his official Facebook page, stating that he had chest congestion for a few days, along with cold and fever, that led him to get tested for the novel coronavirus.
He added that he could have stayed home in self-quarantine, but he didn’t want to put his family in danger, so he got admitted in order to recover quickly.
“I’m perfectly alright now, apart from a cold and slight fever. I will be discharged in two days; I’ve just come to the hospital to take rest and have my medication properly. Lots of people have been calling me to enquire, but I just want to state that I’m fine now. Thank you all so much for your concern,” the singer said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath