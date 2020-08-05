Singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam confirms testing positive for COVID-19

Singer and actor S. P. Balasubrahmanyam has confirmed that he’s admitted in the hospital after testing positive for a “mild” case of COVID-19.

The 74-year-old posted a video on his official Facebook page, stating that he had chest congestion for a few days, along with cold and fever, that led him to get tested for the novel coronavirus.

He added that he could have stayed home in self-quarantine, but he didn’t want to put his family in danger, so he got admitted in order to recover quickly.

“I’m perfectly alright now, apart from a cold and slight fever. I will be discharged in two days; I’ve just come to the hospital to take rest and have my medication properly. Lots of people have been calling me to enquire, but I just want to state that I’m fine now. Thank you all so much for your concern,” the singer said.