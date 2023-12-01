Sabrina Carpenter reacts to controversy over ‘Feather’ video, says, “Jesus was a carpenter”

December 01, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

Singer-actor Sabrina Carpenter has dismissed the backlash over her 'Feather' music video.

Following its release last month, the video was quickly condemned by a Catholic bishop for being shot both inside and outside a church in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and The New York Times claimed that a Catholic priest was then stripped of his administrative duties for permitting the area to be used.

Carpenter said she received permission to film in the church in a new interview with Variety, and joked about the uproar with a clever reference to her own name."We got approval in advance," said the "Nonsense" performer, adding, "and Jesus was a carpenter."

According to People, the horror-inspired 'Feather' music video, which currently holds over 12 million views, features shots inside the 19th-century church, such as Carpenter dancing around its pews and altar in a black tulle dress and veil. In the clip, the former Disney Channel star is also seen killing and witnessing the deaths of men who acted inappropriately toward her, whether through catcalling, mansplaining or taking a non-consensual photo up her skirt.

Two days after the 'Feather' video dropped, the Diocese of Brooklyn shared a statement with the Catholic News Agency, stating that Bishop Robert Brennan "is appalled at what was filmed at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Brooklyn."

The statement continued, "The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on Church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script." According to Catholic News Agency, the parish informed the diocese that the production company behind the music video, "failed to accurately represent the video content."

The New York Times reported earlier this week that Bishop Brennan "relieved" Monsignor Gigantiello of his administrative duties over the church "days after the video's release." In a letter shared to the church's Facebook page, Gigantiello apologised and explained he conducted an online search of Carpenter's work upon getting approached by a crew to film the music video in September, and his research "did not reveal anything questionable." In turn, he approved the project, hoping to "further strengthen the bonds between the young creative artists who make up a large part of this community," reported People.

According to The New York Times, the pastor said in an email that he was aware there would be a funeral scene in the visual, but the final version of the visual was “not what was initially presented to me.” The church in Brooklyn claims “a more thorough investigation will be made into the approval process in the coming weeks.”