Taylor Swift named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year

In the year-end charts released by the platform, Swift was the most listened-to artist by Apple Music subscribers

November 29, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift. | Photo Credit: AP

Taylor Swift has been named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. In the year-end charts released by the platform, Swift was the most listened-to artist by Apple Music subscribers, also setting a new all-time record for the most listeners for any artist in a single year on Apple Music.

Last year’s winner in the Artist of the Year category was Bad Bunny. In a press release, Apple said about Taylor Swift, “In the first 10 months of 2023, she saw 65 songs reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 — more than any other artist.”

Morgan Wallen’s Last Night was placed in the top spot in Apple’s Top Global Songs category. It also became the first country song since Old Town Road (2019)to top the chart. Rema’s Calm Down led the Top 100 2023: Shazam chart. Rush by Ayra Starr and People from Libianca were also among the world’s most Shazamed songs.

