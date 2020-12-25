‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ review: Doesn’t measure up

Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh headline this first big-star theatrical release from Telugu cinema post lockdown

The title says it all. In the past few months, we have been treated to intermittent publicity material wherein the hero gives gyan to a group of people, with posters of Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and R Narayana Murthy in the background, hinting at advocating bachelorhood.

Solo Brathuke So Better Cast: Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh

Direction: Subbu

Music: S S Thaman

The opening scene has Virat (Sai Dharam Tej), founder of ‘Solo brathuke so betteru’, addressing his peers about how difficult a situation would be if they found themselves taking permission from their girlfriends to go out. A committed relationship is akin to giving permission to hurt, he says adding that behind every unsuccessful man there is a woman. The rhetoric draws huge response and it is obvious that the gathering — including women — is averse to marriage and love. There is a beauty pageant winner in college who has lost her heart to Virat but he turns down her proposal; she leaves but not before stating that there will be a day when he will feel the pain of rejection and need of love.

Virat has a detached relationship with his father and he moves to Hyderabad to work in an event management company. His roommates who swore never to get hitched, ditch him one by one to get married and he is left all alone. His alter ego is his maternal uncle (Rao Ramesh) who supports him all through but visits him one day with the news that his wife is no more. He instils sense that men realise the value of their partner only when they are gone and he should at least not mess his life with senseless ideologies. Virat begins a hunt for a partner.

The leading lady Amrutha (Nabha Natesh) doesn’t appear for an entire one hour and steps in to declare that she will marry only Virat, who is a guest at her wedding. She is his fan and takes over the ‘Solo brathuke so betteru’ foundation and expresses her wish to marry him, just to escape from her wedding. The rest of the story is how he convinces her to change her view.

Rao Ramesh and Rajendra Prasad stand out in their cameos and hold the show as long as they can but the inexperience of the debut director is on ample display. Ajay, who plays the villain, looks pale and lifeless. His track is irrelevant.

The dialogues are good, the screenplay is convincing but there is not enough content or high point in the story. The conflict is not strong and there is hardly anything exciting to look forward to. Another sore point is that right from the title, the first frame, dialogue, credits, all the songs and even the last dialogue of the film…there is a stress on bachelorhood; that seems redundant.

Visuals reek of complacency. In the first half, Virat separates Sita from Rama in the puja corner in his house indicating his mind. It is strange that the idols/deities stay separated till he returns and pulls them closer.

All in all, a tame and a flat ending it is. Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha could have benefited from a better script.