Reviews

‘Lakshya’ movie review: Well dressed but misses the bull’s eye

Naga Shaurya in ‘Lakshya’  

In sports dramas, the primary character is driven by a strong goal and we tend to root for the underdog. In Lakshya, the theme is refreshingly different, as it is centred around archery, a sport rarely explored in Telugu cinema.

Protagonist Pardhu (Naga Shaurya)’s father has an unrealised dream of winning a big archery game. After his death, Pardhu’s grandfather (Sachin Khedekar) supports Pardhu to train in archery and represent the country.

However, there is a hitch. In crucial matches, Pardhu can hit the bull’s eye only if his grandfather is present; his presence gives Pardhu the confidence to win matches. When the prodigy is unable to raise finances to buy archery equipment, predictably his grandfather ignores his heart ailment and diverts money meant for his surgery to buy it. Pardhu goes on to win championships.

Later another sentiment comes into play and works for him. His girlfriend Hrithika (Ketika Sharma) says that if she is pampered by Pardhu, he is sure to get what he wants in life. True to that, from a seemingly impossible situation, he suddenly finds himself in the list of players qualified for the national championship.

Lakshya
  • Cast: Naga Shaurya, Ketika Sharma, Jagapati Babu
  • Direction: Santossh Jagarlapudi
  • Music: Kaala Bhairava

When his grandfather passes away suddenly, a grief-striken Pardhu turns to drugs and gets addicted as a trusted friend turns foe. Disqualified and disgraced, the hero disappears for a while. Then suddenly, he reappears with a chiselled body and we learn his phoenix-like reappearance is thanks to a guru (Jagapati Babu) who helps him achieve his goal despite his impaired vision.

Naga Shaurya has put in a lot of effort to look his part and also does a decent job with acting but the script suffers from predictability. It is appreciable that the story focuses on the sport and eliminates needless song and dance, but that is not enough.

Some dialogues are nicely written but others are cliched. For instance, when Pardhu’s rival feels guilty and admits defeat, our squeaky clean (in body and soul) hero says that they are united as India is playing the game. So the man who had been plotting his downfall till then, is suddenly rooting for him in the climax scene.

The film moves at a snail’s pace and predictable lines; the only engaging factor is archery, a sport we haven’t explored in films.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
Related Articles

‘Gamanam’ movie review: Earnest and relevant stories

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ review: Peter Jackson’s love letter to the greatest of them all

‘Jail’ movie review: Dead on arrival

‘14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible’ review: An extraordinary story of human endurance

‘Annette’ movie review: An irresistible tower of song

‘Skylab’ movie review: A charming tale of a peculiar village

‘Tadap’ movie review: Ahan Shetty’s debut leaves the audience groaning

‘Money Heist’ Part 5 Vol 2 review: Bid ‘Bella Ciao’ to The Professor and his crew in this explosive series finale

‘Bachelor’ movie review: A labyrinthine romantic tale that tries to delineate love from lust

‘The Power of the Dog’ movie review: A complex meditation on what it means to be a man

‘Hellbound’ season one review: A fascinating dystopian horror entrenched in the politics of man

‘Bob Biswas’ movie review: Misses the target, but just by a whisker

‘Akhanda’ movie review: An ultra high decibel roar

‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ review: Kunjali Marakkar certainly deserved a much better tribute

‘The Lost Symbol’ review: Robert Langdon caught in an engaging race against time

‘House of Gucci’ movie review: Lady Gaga’s extraordinary turn as Patrizia Reggiani steals the show

‘Love Life’ Season 2 review: A brilliant William Jackson Harper anchors this charming, breezy affair

‘Jan-E-Man’ Malayalam movie review: Hits all the right notes with its inventive script

‘Antim’ movie review: Crime and punishment
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2021 3:38:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/reviews/lakshya-movie-review-a-predictable-sports-drama/article37924383.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY