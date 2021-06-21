‘KUWTK: The Final Curtain’: Top five katch ups

June 20 marked a farewell to a 20-season run of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’ Here are the top five highlights from the two-episode reunion hosted by Andy Cohen.

It is official, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has come to a close after a solid 13-year run (since its first episode on October 14, 2007). You can cringe at them all you want but it is indisputable that they changed the reality television subculture while enduring waves of criticism.

Over the years, we saw weddings, divorces, feuds, new additions to the family, businesses being built, and more. But the final season saw ratings plummet, so perhaps the finale comes at the right time. Don’t worry, this is not a complete ‘A-B-C-D-E-F-G Goodbye’ (one of Kourtney’s iconic quips over the years) for the Kardashians; they have inked a deal with US streaming giant Hulu for a new series of which the details are yet to be disclosed.

The pre-recorded reunion special was split into two parts – typical to Andy Cohen’s Real Housewives reunion format – with the first part airing on June 17 and the second on June 20. Present for the sit-down were Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick. Noticeably absent were Rob Kardashian Jr, who has steered clear of the spotlight for the past few years, and Caitlyn Jenner.

In a move to appear unbiased, E! Network brought on Cohen from Bravo to host the reunion, during which he has said his questions were not pre-approved – which explains the somewhat discomfort shown by some of the Kardashian-Jenners. Had Ryan Seacrest – an E! Network executive and KUWTK producer – done the special, it probably would not have as much appeal.

Here are the top five highlights of the KUWTK reunion special:

Does Kim regret any of her marriages?

Kim Kardashian revealed she had cold feet before her US$10 million wedding to Kris Humphries in 2011, a marriage that lasted 72 days. She explained why she went ahead with the wedding, “I am going to be known as the runaway bride forever, and it's going to be a huge joke, and I think I just have cold feet.” She added her mother Kris offered to put her in a car and take her somewhere unlocatable, essentially leaving him at the altar. Kim also pointed out that she “absolutely” owes Humphries an apology.

Kim’s most recent divorce from rapper-designer Kanye West is currently being sorted out quietly. She did not want to discuss on television exactly why the marriage did not work, but she did put forth, “It was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision.” The couple shares four children.

The Kardashian-Jenners’ role in unrealistic body image narratives

Be it through the detox teas they definitely do not take but do advertise or the photoshopped skin and body shapes on social media posts, the Kardashian-Jenners have played a huge role in the global conversation about body image standards for women. When Andy Cohen pressed the family about this, Kim reasoned, “because I think we get up, we do the work, we work out."

Supermodel Kendal Jenner added, “We all enjoy taking care of ourselves and being healthy. I think if anything, the only thing we're trying to represent is just being the most healthy version of yourself.”

Khloé was the most vocal, putting the responsibility on the bloggers’ media, “I was so confident and secure before the show and I wasn’t hard on myself until we became [famous]... The Perez Hilton and other such blogs at the time had that narrative of ‘fugly’ and all these crazy things I wasn’t even aware of about myself. That’s when I became hard on myself… We did so many photoshoots where they would receive racks and racks of clothes and I was told, by so many different stylists not to worry because I would be in the background anyway.”

That alleged ‘Kardashian curse’

Fans and media over the years have fuelled a discourse of ‘the Kardashian curse’ which states becoming a former partner of one of the Kardashian-Jenners can ruin their career.

A group shot of the Kardashian-Jenners with host Andy Cohen

Kendall explains this: “What I don't like about this narrative is that the blame is on us. I think the men need to take that responsibility. I think that we're all extremely giving and caring and loving women. And when there is a man in our lives we like, give everything to them, and as a family, we all love them so much. It's almost offensive, personally.” Considering how easily Kendall bounced back from the 2017 tone-deaf Pepsi ad that got pulled from airtime, we will try not to take this statement too seriously.

Kris pointed out that there are major accolades between the family's famous exes, and Kim and Kylie reminded audiences that Kanye and Travis, respectively, are successful to this day.

Khloé finally addresses Tristan Thompson’s infidelity

Khloé commends on-again, off-again partner Tristan Thompson on his growth after a few cheating scandals broke, one of which involved Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods. “I know all the help that he's got, the constant efforts that he makes, and how hard he fought to get back with me." Khloé added, “I don't understand why someone would go through all that if they weren't really serious.”

She clarified she and Thompson – the father of her child – were not in a relationship when they filmed the final season of KUWTK while co-parenting during the pandemic. “We just really, really became great friends,” she explained. “It just was this natural progression. I’m not saying that’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened with him and I… I trust him as a friend .... I just need to trust and focus on today and go day by day. I can't worry too much about everything else.”

Khloé also admitted that she would be open to befriending Jordyn Woods again, though Kylie – who was friends with Woods for years – stayed noticeably quiet here.

Scott Disick finally explains himself

Scott Disick has probably seen the most growth across the series; he first started filming KUWTK when he was just 23-years-old. Now 38, he is in a relationship with 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin.

He joked, “Everybody gets this wrong — that I look for young girls. I don’t go out looking for young girls.They happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself.” A bold statement that surely will not age well.

In the early seasons, Disick’s substance abuse problems were publicised; looking back, he knows his three children with Kourtney will have questions should they ever watch the show. Scott said he hopes they understand what he went through as well as the repercussions of addiction.

“I plan to tell them because I didn't have that growing up. And I want to make sure they hear everything and tell them, ‘You can go this route, but I promise you it's not gonna end up anywhere good. I did it.’ So I have that to give to them,” he said.

Disick and Kourtney also agree that his addiction issues were the breaking point of their relationship that ended in July 2015.