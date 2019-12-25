‘Iddari Lokam Okate’ review: The kisses and the tears don’t work

G R Krishna had brought the rights of the Turkish film Love Likes Coincidences (2011) and remade it into Iddari Lokam Okate. Now, this is a story that revolves around love — intense love between two individuals who are connected by fate and coincidences.

It has a tragic twist too. Two pregnant women are on their way to the hospital. One of them, who still has time to deliver, meets with an accident and her baby is born. In fact both babies are born in the same hospital at the same time; there is even a picture of the newborns that we see later in the film. The point is, but for the accident, the baby wouldn’t have survived. They babies grow up into Rahul (Raj Tarun) and Varsha (Shalini Pandey) who become friends but get separated.

Iddari Lokam Okate Cast: Raj Tarun and Shalini Pandey

Direction: G R Krishna

Music: Mickey J Meyer

Years later we see Rahul as a photographer talking to guests at his photo exhibition and Varsha, an aspiring artiste, bumps into him and recognises her childhood picture there. By then Varsha is dating Mahi but once she meets Rahul, spark fly. They meet regularly, grow fond of each other but don’t express their feelings. Though we learn the hero is a heart patient, the girl is oblivious to it and enjoys a vacation with him. Mahi is back and Varsha wants to take that important decision in her life. The story doesn’t end there.

The film is supposed to move you emotionally but we don’t connect to it at all. It is a slow-paced movie and makes one impatient. Predictability is not an issue but despite such a serious climax we don’t feel for the characters.

Cinematography by Sameer Reddy is beautiful, Raj Tarun tones down his body language and Shalini is her usual bubbly self. Music is also reasonably good. The climax looks hurried once the story reaches a certain point. The run time (126 minutes) of the film is a saving grace. Will youth — the primary audience for love stories at the theatres — have the patience to sit through such a drag?

The film looks outdated. Stories such as this may have worked at one time but now there is demand for content that is credible and more relatable. Heart transplant to a lover is a too much of a coincidence. There isn’t enough melodrama and the filmmaker attempts to woo a certain segment with many smooching and make out scenes but that doesn’t work either. Performances of the supporting cast aren’t honest either and there is a certain amateurishness in the execution.