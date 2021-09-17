Reviews

‘Gully Rowdy’ movie review: Rowdyism and silly laughs

Director Nageswara Reddy, in a departure from his earlier genre of comedy (his last outings were Acharya America Yatra and Tenali Ramakrishna BA.BL), tries his luck with an action film interspersed with comedy.

The introduction is interesting but soon one realises that the director wants to focus more on the rowdy angle in the story. He wants to infuse a rowdy’s story with comic elements.

As a young boy, Vasu (Sundeep Kishan) is shown to be groomed reluctantly as a rowdy by Naidu (Posani), Man Friday of his grandpa (Nagineedu), for his family prestige and to seek revenge on a rowdy Bairagi. Sundeep Kishan can balance neither roles of a rowdy nor as an ordinary youth who has fallen for Neha Shetty. His rowdyism comes in handy only to rescue the heroine and her family.

Gully Rowdy
  • Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Neha Shetty, Bobby Simha
  • Direction: G Nageswara Reddy
  • Music: Sai Karthik, Ram Miriyala

Sundeep Kishan is lost among an ensemble cast. The film is loud and the effort to generate laughs is pathetic. Rajendra Prasad is over the top and there is little he can do with his stereotyped mannerisms. He plays Venkat Rao, a cop whose land is grabbed by the villain. His daughter seeks Vasu’s help and in the process, the villain is killed. Now his son is angry and the top cop Raghu Naik (Bobby Simha) is collecting evidence, fully aware that Venkat Rao’s family is involved in the mess. A crucial reveal in the final scenes ends up being absurd.

It is sad that being produced by Kona Venkat doesn’t help the film. There’s nothing noteworthy, neither the performances of the lead pair — Neha and Sundeep are just adequate and Vennela Kishore’s comedy falls flat — nor the music and cinematography.

The film is ostensibly an effort to combine an action entertainer with a rom-com, but nothing works.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
Comments
Related Articles

‘Hospital Playlist’ Season 2 review: K-drama comfort viewing of the best kind

‘Maestro’ movie review: Sincere and ambitious, but is that enough?

‘Unheard’ Telugu web series review: Conversations on political history

‘Annabelle Sethupathi’ movie review: A comedy in which only the uncomic portions work

‘Sex Education’ Season 3 review: More madness and merriment at Moordale

‘Free Guy’ movie review: Ready Player Ryan Reynolds

‘The Baker and the Beauty’ series review: Good old fairytale romance, and some more

‘Into the Night’ season 2 review: Cliffhangers aplenty, but Netflix thriller fails to engage this time

‘Malignant’ movie review: James Wan’s return to horror not particularly effective

‘Bhoot Police’ movie review: Two ghost hunters address the family audience

‘Tughlaq Durbar’ film review: Vijay Sethupathi-Parthiban reunion is a wisecracking win-win

‘Seetimaarr’ movie review: Gopichand, Tamannaah starrer lives up to its title

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ movie review: Hugely enjoyable and utterly grisly

‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ review: A big, intriguing dose of dopamine

‘Dikkiloona’ movie review: Santhanam’s comedy asks us to suspend disbelief, and our sense of humour

‘Tuck Jagadish’ movie review: Familiar, but hits a few right notes

‘NET’ movie review: A telling tale of online voyeurism

‘Laabam’ movie review: Vijay Sethupathi is the ‘Master’ now, delivering a social studies lecture

‘Thalaivii’ movie review: Arvind Swami kills it as MGR in a Jayalalithaa biopic that has her playing a cameo

‘Untold: Breaking Point’ movie review: Netflix tennis doc sheds spotlight on anxiety, approval and more
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 3:17:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/reviews/gully-rowdy-movie-review-rowdyism-and-silly-laughs/article36513069.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY