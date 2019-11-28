Fiesta of artistic expressions

Two days of cultural programmes marked the founding of Kerala Kalamandalam and the birth anniversary of its founder, Vallathol Narayana Menon. The first day was dedicated to Manakkulam Mukunda Raja, who played a significant role in the formation of the institution along with the poet.

A dance production based on Vallathol’s ‘Achanum Makalum’ at Kerala Kalamandalam | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The event included double Thayambaka, Seethankan Thullal, Koodiyattam, Bharatanatyam recital, a Mohiniyattam interpretation of Vallathol’s poem ‘Nagila’, Panchavadyam, a Carnatic music concert and night-long Kathakali performances.

A scene from ‘Dandakaranyam’ Mohiniyattam at the two-day cultural fete at Kerala Kalamandalam | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The double Thayambaka, performed by Kalamandalam Balaraman and Kalanilayam Udayan Nambudiri, marked the beginning of the fete. Balaraman, an experienced artiste, led the two-hour performance. Both of them adhered to the classical style and bani of Thayambaka during the show.

In harmony

Another notable event was Panchavadyam performed by almost 50 percussionists led by Kalamandalam (Kongad) Madhu on the thimila and Kalamandalam Kuttinarayanan on the maddalam. The aural pyramid built up by the artistes proved to be a rhythmic extravaganza. Madhu, who now leads the famous Panchavadyam of the Thrissur Pooram, once again displayed his acumen as a percussionist and helmsman.

Nadaswara recital by Cherthala Manoj Sasi and Thiruvarppu Ganeshan at the two-day fete at Kerala Kalamandalam | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A nadaswara concert was led by Cherthala Manoj Sasi and Thiruvarppu Ganeshan with Kavalam B Sreekumar and Mavelikkara Krishnakumar on the thavil. Kalamandalam Prabhakaran’s Seethankan Thullal on ‘Kalyanasougandhikam’, an excerpt from the Mahabharatha, was outstanding.

The night-long Kathakali performances consisted of select scenes from Nalacharitham and the complete recital of Kiratham, which marked the grand finale of the event.

King Nala’s entry was performed as Purappad in Kaplingadan style by Kalamandalam Sarath, a postgraduate student of the institution. It was followed by the Kattalan’s advances towards Damayanthi in the forest and other episodes in Nalacharitham — Day II.

Senior artiste Sadanam Narippatta Narayanan Nambudiri enacted Kattalan with elan. His innovative manodharma attam depicting a dream about a deer in the forest was interesting and in tune with the context. His footwork, expressions and presentation of the padam ‘Aaaravam enthithu ariyunnatho eha’ were in sync with the narrative on stage. Kalamandalam Visakh appeared as Damayanthi. However, the music and percussion were not up to the mark and that reflected in some areas of the performance.

A scene from ‘Nalacharitham’ Kathakali | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

After that 90-minute scene, Nalacharitham Moonnaam Divasam was performed. Kalamandalam Soorya Narayanan’s presentation of Nala, however, did not live up to expectations. He came up with a textbook presentation of the first padam of ‘Lokapalanmare...’. ‘Ghora Vipinam’, the next padam, showed his shortcomings, although his manodharma attam after the padam was impressive, wherein he narrated the attractions of the forest. The music, again, fell short of expectations.

Kalamandalam Krishnakumar’s portrayal of Bahuka was excellent in terms of aesthetics and character delineation. He struck a balance between ‘natyadharmi’ and ‘lokadharmi’ acting. Classic interpretation of the padams ‘Kadraveya Kulathilaka...’ and ‘Indu mauli harame’ were equally impressive. Krishnakumar maintained the sthayibhava of the character well. In the padam ‘Vijane batha mahatheem’, his interpretation was spot on.

Concert by Vignesh Ishwar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Veteran Mathur Govindankutty enacted the role of Sudevan with gravity but managed to infuse the character with humour. Kalamandalam Mukundan performed the role of Damayanthi. From the scene depicting the entry of Bahukan, artistes of Kalamandalam’s departments of music and percussion performed well as musicians and percussionists.

In Kiratham that followed, Kalamandalam Pradeep played Arjuna and Kalamandalam Ravikumar enacted Kattalan. Although the performance was cut short due to time constraints, both artistes excelled in their respective roles.