'Choosi Choodangaane' movie review: A listless narration, held afloat by an effervescent Varsha Bollamma

Choosi Choodangaane is an apt title for a hero who falls in love with the first woman who calls him cute. She dates him for a while and ditches him. He is crestfallen and then another woman walks into his life. They become good friends, but they haven’t expressed their feelings towards each other, so the woman gets engaged. He is heartbroken once again and she is still pining for him but his ego prevents him from admitting his feelings. Misunderstandings deepen and when it gets too difficult, they sort it out and all’s well that ends well.

The story is not so simple as it reads. The plot looks tailor-made for teens or for those in college. The script doesn’t appear to suit the primary cast. When they all look matured and behave and talk in a juvenile manner, nothing keeps you engaged.

Choosi Choodangane Direction: Sesha Sindhu Rao

Cast: Shiva Kandukuri, Varsha Bollamma

The story begins with Siddhu (Shiva), a B.Tech student who falls in love with Aishwarya (Malavika). After three years, the aspiring fashion photographer becomes a wedding photographer and he can’t face the barbs that neighbours throw at him — they keep asking why he hasn’t taken up an IT job. Added to that, we are given to understand that he lacks focus and clarity through a scene of him playing cricket. A scene shows Siddhu as a kid playing cricket and dropping a catch because his focus is on his friend eating chocolate.

It is time filmmakers break such stereotypes to establish a character. Also, a good-looking Shiva is made to wear spectacles and look dumb. Producer Raj Kandukuri who made the super hit Pelli Choopulu, falters in his judgement this time by choosing a routine, listless story. Varsha Bollamma is the only one who, thanks to her prior experience in acting, shows chutzpah. The story is dreary but gets enlivened by Varsha’s effervescent performance. Shiva is a bit frigid and needs to loosen up a bit. Right from the beginning, the way the hero and the heroine fancy each other shows no emotional connect. Something is seriously amiss and that is quite apparent.

We admire Sruthi’s (Varsha) character, but even that gets irritating after a while. The director attempts to blend together various elements but none stands out. The cinematography is very good though. The film looks crisp, but is a painful experience nevertheless.