Pick of the week: June 27 to July 3

Open Prison Voices: Along the lines of Humans of New York, this photo project by Prison Aid + Action Research brings to light stories from the open prisons of Rajasthan. In these facilities, inmates serve their sentences with minimal supervision and perimeter security. From Sanganer, Pooja Chhabra tells us why she chose to grow flowers, Samay Singh Gurjar talks about living with his family, while Abdul Karim tells us about the inmate friends he has made. Follow @openprisonvoices on Instagram.

Novak Djokovic

Sporting events: Novak Djokovic was in the news for all the wrong reasons earlier this week. The top-seeded tennis player has apologised for backing the ill-advised Adria Tour as he and wife Jelena, among others, have tested positive for Covid-19. Despite this, it looks like UFC’s Fight Island matches will continue in Abu Dhabi as planned for July. And talks are on to host cricket’s Asia Cup in either UAE or Sri Lanka in September or October. Wherever the sporting event, best tune in via TV.

The Concert for the Biocene

Playing for plants: The Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona played for the first time since mid-March: the seats were filled with 2,292 plants. The Concert for the Biocene came the day after Spain finally lifted the emergency order put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. On their FB page, watch a string quartet aptly play Giacomo Puccini’s ‘Chrysanthemums’ for their leafy audience. Meanwhile, Kaushik Ramachandran has launched a new song, ‘Akele’, as part of Terribly Tiny Tales’ Songs from Home series. @ttt_official on Instagram.

Self-care sessions: In Prakriti Foundation’s workshop, facilitated by Sisters Living Works, learn how to reach out to those around you struggling with their mental health and how you can help. Today at 4 pm. Register for free on bit.ly/SPWS04. If you’re looking for some lighter ways to deal with the pandemic, try kawaii doodling, cooking Indian curries or learn how pleasure can be a form of self-care for women and non-binary people. As part of The Talking Market’s virtual weekend edit, today and tomorrow. @thebackyardclan on Instagram. 7358458117

Pride Month events | Photo Credit: LonelySnailDesign

Pride watch: Chaka Khan, Laverne Cox and Peppermint lead a special Netflix Pride show that includes Queer Eye’s Fab Five, Tituss Burgess, Monet X Change and Alice Wu, among others. On YouTube at 4.30 am IST on July 1. Take a pop culture quiz hosted by Vivek Tejuja, author of So Now You Know: A Memoir of Growing Up Gay in India. On June 28 at 3.45 pm. Or join the Queer Carnival, with performances by Lush Monsoon, Durga Gawde, Rahul Manhas and more. On June 28. Tickets at ₹99 and ₹500 respectively on insider.in.

Learning about hospitality | Photo Credit: Sami Sert

Skill up your hospitality: Rémy Cointreau has partnered with Flow Hospitality Training to offer free accredited online training to hospitality workers. This includes bartending, food, health and safety, management and leadership. Email remy-cointreau@ flowhospitalitytraining.co.uk for details. For those who love to entertain at home, learn how to shake and stir up some iconic gin cocktails with bartenders Madhu and Susan. Today, from 6 pm to 7 pm on Zoom. Register for free at tulleeho.com. Only 20 places available. 7011702081

Playdates

Playdates and comics: The GSP Skill Building workshops for kids will help them hone skills in photography, news writing, storytelling and comic making through online sessions. On June 29 and 30. From ₹300 per head for both days. Details on cseindia.org. Expand your child’s friends circle with Playdates. The online platform connects kids with similar interests in themed sessions that engage four- to eight-year-olds in sensory and observation skills, among others. From ₹499 per month. Details on play-dates.com.

Kevin Hart

Celebrity stories: Kevin Hart’s new book The Decision is now available as an Audible Original audiobook. The stand-up comic and actor takes on a new role as life coach in this follow-up to his New York Times best-selling memoir, I Can’t Make This Up. Learn about the practical steps you’ll need to track and reach your goals. Sarah, Duchess of York’s, YouTube channel has amassed over three lakh views. The 60-year-old has been dressing up and reading popular books like The Wonky Donkey and Little Red Riding Hood to entertain kids.

Zero-waste cooking | Photo Credit: towfiqu ahamed

#LockdownWithWeekend: This Sunday, join chef Eeshaan Kashyap to learn how to make your kitchen a zero-waste space. Plus easy ways to make exciting dishes from vegetable peels and what to do with coffee powder, old banana peels, eggshells, fruit pulp or tea bags. In conversation with columnist Vasudha Rai at 5 pm @thehinduweekend. From earlier this week, influencer Anupriya Kapur’s session on social media brand building, Astad Deboo on dance and social change and Shoojit Sircar’s #DirectorsOnDirectors chat are now on IGTV.