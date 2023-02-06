Watch | When Hyderabad witnessed BTS ‘mania’

Watch | First day first show of ‘BTS: Yet To Come’ in Hyderabad

February 06, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

The first day first show of the BTS concert movie, “Yet to Come”, drew a large crowd of BTS ARMY fans to the PVR theater in Hyderabad.

Fans were dressed in K-fashion, with BTS merchandise and colourful outfits. Inside the theater, the crowd was mostly young girls who cheered and danced to the movie.

Fans came from different cities to watch the concert movie. Girls were accompanied by family members, who showed support for BTS. During the movie, the full house cheered and danced to BTS’ performances

Cinema manager Naveen Manyapu was surprised by the popularity of BTS in Hyderabad.

Reporting: Prabalika M. Borah

Videos: Dinesh K.

Production: Shibu Narayan

Venue courtesy: PVR