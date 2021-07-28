Watch | This New York-based family of guitarists have fans worldwide

Born out of the pandemic, the daily jam sessions by this family have been shared widely on social media.

Quarantined Quartet, a New York-based family of guitarists has been documenting its practice sessions as daily mini concerts on social media, since March 2020. It all started on March 22, 2020 when the first video of them playing together went up on Instagram, with the label ‘#QuarantinedQuartet practice day 1’.