Watch | How Westlife had Mumbai singing along

November 28, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

Irish boyband Westlife performed in Mumbai on November 24, 2023, as part of “The Wild Dreams Tour”. Fans thronged the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on a Friday evening and sang along to their favourite tracks.

Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan also won hearts through their candid interaction with the audience in between their performances.

It was a nostalgia trip for many, with songs like “Uptown Girl”, “Seasons in the Sun”, “World of Our Own”, “Mandy”, “Hello My Love” and much more. The band also paid a special tribute to the ‘70s Swedish pop group Abba.

One lucky fan even got to get on stage and sing with the band. The Hindu also caught up with fans prior to the show and asked about their connect with Westlife.

Read more: Westlife performs in India for the first time

Report and videos: Purnima Sah

Script and production: Kanishkaa Balachandran