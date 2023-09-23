Westlife performs in India for the first time. And we have the details

September 23, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

Mumbaikars will soon be flying without wings. Popular Irish music band Westlife is all set for an India tour, which starts with Mumbai, followed by Bengaluru and Delhi, during which they promise to perform all the songs that we grew up listening to.

In an interview with The Hindu, Shane Filan, one of the two lead singers of the pop vocal group Westlife shares that it is the band’s first visit to India for a concert tour. “We have always told our promoters that we really want to go to India but sometimes things take a little longer to happen. We are really excited that we are coming to India with not one, but three shows in three different cities,” says Shane.

He has been to Mumbai earlier, in 2013, for the launch of his solo album Everything to me. “When I came alone in 2013, I stayed for a few days. But before that, we four had come to Goa in December 2003, around Christmas. We shot the video of our song ‘Obvious’ on a Goan beach; it was really cool,” recalls Shane, adding, “However, the best feeling about being in a country is playing a concert at night hours, sing live for fans, be with them and create memories together.”

The global best-selling band — with Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan, and Nicky Byrne — will perform live at three concerts brought to India by BookMyShow Live.

The tickets are selling fast in India. “Seeing the excitement among fans to watch us live and . learning about their reaction online is encouraging. It is also great to know that our songs have been very successful in the country for a long time,” says Shane. He also shares that this concert will bring all the 25 years of Westlife hits. “There is going to be a lot of memories at every show we perform,” smiles Shane.

Westlife fans can expect to hear ‘Swear It Again’, ‘If I Let You Go’, ‘Uptown Girl’, ‘Flying Without Wings’, ‘You Raise Me Up’, ‘I Have A Dream’, ‘When You’re Looking Like That’, along with fresh pop numbers from their album Wild Dreams. “Every night we go on stage and perform all these songs, we feel extremely blessed as a band. What is amazing is that people are still so fond of our old numbers that we don’t get to sing our new generation Westlife songs,” says Shane.

Talking about the title of the album Wild Dreams, Shane says that the album was made during the COVID-19 pandemic when everyone around the world was going through a hard time. “It was like we all were living in a wild dream, a nightmare we all wanted to wake up from. So with that song ‘Wild Dreams’ came the idea of the title for the album. It was a wild dream for everybody making this album too. Of all the 12 songs, we will perform one song, ‘Starlight’ from the album in every concert.”

The will a landmark tour for another reason too. “We are going to cross over 100 shows this time! We have just announced the shows across North America that we have never done before, just like this India tour. Our 2001 tour, Where Dreams Come True, had 82 dates. So this is a big celebration for us as a band that we are trying to reach every part of the world. It feels like we are getting bigger, expanding more and getting to see smiles on our fans’ faces. It makes us feel we are loved,” says Shane.

And yes. You will hear ‘Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You’ at this concert. Shane asks me whether this song is big in India, and when I immediately say yes, he is visibly delighted. “Nicky loves this song and he will be very happy to know this. Even in our recent performance in China it was huge. The song holds many memories for people who were probably teenagers when it came out,” says Shane.

The band, which was formed in 1998, split in 2004, reunited, then disbanded in 2012 and finally regrouped in 2018. Discussing the tough times, Shane says that as a band they spent about 11 to 12 hours a day together, which meant they did not really get to live their lives as people outside the band. “We wanted to focus on our personal lives a little bit those years but we genuinely missed each other and what we did together as a band.”

Besides, he says, the more they were away, the more their fans missed them. “When we have something really big and it is gone, people want it more; it took us a long time to realise that. All of us felt the same way and ever since we came back in 2018, we faced many challenges together, such as the pandemic phase, that made us appreciate life a lot more... Life is so special that nobody should take it for granted and we definitely cannot take Westlife for granted.”

Westlife will perform in Mumbai on November 24 at the Members Enclosure, Mahalaxmi Racecourse; Bengaluru on November 25 at Embassy International Riding School Ground and New Delhi on November 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Tickets priced ₹ 3,500 to ₹ 12,500 at bookmyshow.com.