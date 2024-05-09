Indian Conservatory of Paris hosts Tyagaraja Aradhana in the city of lights

On a serene Sunday morning, the Paris Town Hall transformed into a vibrant microcosm of Chennai, as the unique and annual Tyagaraja Aradhana, organised by the Indian Conservatory of Paris, unfolded. A beautiful blend of Indian and French cultures, the event had attendees donning vibrant silk sarees and crisp kurtas, and performances that reflected the diversity of the audience.

The day began with the young talents of the Indian Conservatory of Paris (ICParis) singing the Geete, setting the tone for a spirit of togetherness. The atmosphere mirrored the excitement of revered musical gatherings of Chennai, bridging continents and cultures. That the chief guests — the Indian Ambassador to France and Monaco, Jawed Ashraf, and the Deputy Mayor of Paris 16, Samia Badat Karam — were visibly moved by the performances is a testament to the universal appeal of Indian classical music.

The Indian Conservatory of Paris was founded in 2015 by Bhavana Pradyumna and Pradyumna Kandadai to promote Indian classical music, dance, and art in France. Since then, the organisation has done immense work in bringing together artistes, training and teaching classical music as well as in collaborating with agencies and governments to promote Carnatic Music and Indian arts to the world audience.

This year, the Tyagaraja Aradhana in Paris had two main highlights. S Sowmya, the Vice Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu University, performed at the event accompanied by the renowned Embar Kannan on violin and the celebrated Neyveli Narayanan on mridangam.

The artistes delivered soul-stirring renditions by Purandara Dasa’s Sharanu Siddhivinayaka, Tyagaraja’s Marugelara, and Dikshitar’s Meenakshi Memudam, among others. The highlight was Tyagaraja’s Jagadananda Karaka; as its first uplifting notes rang out, the hall was enveloped in a profound musical embrace.

At the heart of the Aradhana were the Pancharatna Kritis — five masterpieces by Saint Tyagaraja that transcend borders and languages, holding a revered spot in Carnatic music. Performed by the students led by S Sowmya and Bhavana Pradyumna, the renditions captivated the audience, transcending language barriers and showcasing the universal appeal of Carnatic music.

The event celebrating music and culture marked a significant milestone in the journey of cultural exchange. This was formalised by the signing of an MoU between the Indian Conservatory of Paris and the Tamil Nadu Dr J. Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University, The MoU authorises the conservatory to offer diploma courses and certificates in Carnatic music, Bharatanatyam, and tabla, affiliated with Tamil Nadu University.

MoU to strengthen ties

Speaking to us about the significance of Tyagaraja Aradhana, Jawed Ashraf, said: “ Both India and France attach a high level of importance to cultural traditions, and both are conscious about preserving and nurturing their cultural heritage, so they appreciate what the other country has to offer.”

“The French have a high level of appreciation for Indian classical traditions of music, dance, and visual arts. An event like this is not just a joy and pleasure but also brings the people of France into communion with Indian music. It helps everyone experience Indian classical music more deeply.”

Expressing her satisfaction with the MoU, Bhavana Pradyumna, the President of ICParis, said, “This collaboration is a historic moment for India and France. Indian Conservatory of Paris would help students pursue advanced levels in Carnatic music and dance and receive grades, diplomas, and certifications upon completion. This reflects in the work ICP has done over the years and the value students see in training at the conservatory. “

The Tyagaraja Aradhana 2024 in Paris strengthened cultural and educational ties, fostering a deep appreciation and understanding between the two historically diverse cultures of Chennai and Paris through the universal language of music.