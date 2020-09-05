Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. When these three brothers were asked to write a song for a 1977 movie about Discomania, they had just landed in Paris. They started scribbling words on the Concorde ticket, and two words from the ticket itself became the title of this hit song. The song which is about survival on the streets of New York took on more responsibility when the American Heart Association announced that the tempo of the song is the perfect speed when performing the CPR emergency procedure. Who were the brothers and what song is this?