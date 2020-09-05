Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
My favourite songs from home!
1. Born on September 6, 1941, Roger Waters (founding member Pink Floyd) is still touring and rocking around the world. At the age of 15, he was the chairman of the Cambridge Youth Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament. His greatest work was a 1979 rock opera that explores abandonment and isolation. What is the name of this iconic album that became even more pertinent because of something Trump plans to do on the southern border of the U.S.?
1. When this band was recording this song, it was titled ‘Honey Pie’. The song is about a woman who ‘surrenders’ to a man and promises to love him. They specifically wrote it for the 1974 Eurovision competition, which they went on to win. Which band was this and what was this song whose title refers to the place where Napoleon finally surrendered in 1815?
1. Bill Danoff and his wife Taffy Nivert were driving to Maryland from Washington DC and were enjoying the long winding roads and the beautiful country side. They got inspired and wrote a song and then played it to their friend Henry John Deutschendorf Jr. He loved it, changed the lyrics a bit and made it a country music masterpiece. How better do we know Deutschendorf Jr and what song is this, which is a state anthem of West Virginia?
1. When these three brothers were asked to write a song for a 1977 movie about Discomania, they had just landed in Paris. They started scribbling words on the Concorde ticket, and two words from the ticket itself became the title of this hit song. The song which is about survival on the streets of New York took on more responsibility when the American Heart Association announced that the tempo of the song is the perfect speed when performing the CPR emergency procedure. Who were the brothers and what song is this?
1. This song was written by a British band called Wham!. It transformed the singer from a boyband member to a pop icon in 1980. The song is based on a real life experience where he was dating two girls at the same time. Who was the singer and which song was this which has one of the most iconic saxophone pieces of all time?
1. This song is one of the most misinterpreted songs ever. Although it sounds like a love song it is actually about an obsessive stalker. As the song writer said ‘It’s about jealousy and surveillance and ownership.’ This British band supposedly got their name because the drummer’s father worked for the CIA. What is the name of the band which makes the refrain from the song ‘Every breath you take, every move you make, I'll be watching you’ even more sinister and pertinent to these times?
1. This song when it came out in 1977 became a quick global hit, thanks to its interesting story and long dual guitar solo. There have been various interpretations about the song, even implying witchcraft but the songwriter says it’s merely him recording ‘a journey from innocence to experience’. The song is a staple at karaoke. Which band and what song is this?
1. This song was released in 1985 by a singer who was born in 1959. He sings about a wonderful time he had during a particular season, though it doesn’t fit as he was only 10 years old then and couldn’t have probably done all the things he said he did. Who was this singer and what song is this that’s a staple at reunions?
1. This super hit song from 1978 transcended time and distance. I’ve heard a Bollywood song and a Tamil gospel song in the same tune. It is truly a multi-cultural song as it’s a German band made up of Caribbean members singing about an adulterous Russian monk. Which band was this and who was this infamous monk whose name meant ‘loose living’?
1. After a certain band finished a concert in Birmingham, the crowd kept clapping and chanting. Based on this emotional experience, the band wrote a song and released it in 1977. A delay was used to produce the effect of many people taking part. The credits simply say ‘vocals, electric guitar, handclaps, footstomps’. This is the story behind which famous song (that anyone should be able to sing the chorus of) by which band considered rock royalty?