Stickler for tradition

Lalitha of the Hyderabad Sisters, who passed away recently, carried forward the Alathur bani

With the passing of Lalitha, the elder sibling of the Hyderabad Sisters, on March 23 in Hyderabad at the age of 70, the world of classical music has lost a fine artiste. The sisters performed at an online concert, organised by Sangeetha Ksheera Sagaram, just three days before Lalitha’s demise. The sabha’s founder Ananda Mohan Voruganti, expressing shock, said that even the accompanying artistes did not know about her ill health. “Haripriya wanted to cancel the event but Lalitha insisted on going ahead,” he recalls.

The sisters’ musical journey, which started in 1960 at Sankara Mutt at Nallakunta, Hyderabad, took them around the world. After their first concert in Chennai at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, the sisters also became an integral part of the city’s thriving music scene and were appreciated for upholding the sanctity of the patantharam.

Rigorous training

Disciples of T.G. Padmanabhan (a direct disciple of Alathur Venkatesa Iyer), Lalitha and Haripriya were drawn to Carnatic music while watching their mother Saroja train under Padmanabhan.

In an earlier interview, the sisters confessed to being ‘reluctant musicians’ initially, but they took to it wholeheartedly once the training began. Singing as a duo was not planned either. They underwent rigorous training and developed a manodharma that lent an edge to their music, drawing them huge audiences. The sisters followed the Alathur bani that is marked by clarity in rendition. Most of their students are carrying forward this style.

Says D. Seshachari, of the Hyderabad Brothers, “Lalitha would diligently write down notations the day before a concert and rehearse with her sister. Their thorough preparation is what used to make their concerts appealing.” Seshachari and his brother Raghavachari knew the sisters since childhood.

Strict disciplinarian

“Since we also perform as a duo, we used to discuss technique and approach, and share our concert experiences. Lalitha’s demise is a personal loss for us. Though an extremely affectionate person, she was a strict disciplinarian,” says Seshachari.

Hailing Lalitha’s service to the field of Carnatic music, Y. Rama Prabha, secretary and former principal, Andhra Mahila Sabha College of Fine Arts, says that while training the next generation of singers, the Hyderabad Sisters were like a bridge between the past and the future.

“Their excellent coordination while singing on stage, time management and their approach towards fulfilling their responsibilities were exemplary,” adds Rama Prabha, who became acquainted with Lalitha during their many travels abroad.

“Music is bhava, raga, tala pradhanam, and the Hyderabad Sisters’ concerts were exactly that.”