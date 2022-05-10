Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma passes away
Along with celebrated flautist Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, he also composed music for many Hindi films
Pt. Shivkumar Sharma, the santoor maestro, passed away in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. He was 84. Hailing from Jammu, Pt. Shivkumar, put the multiple-string santoor at the centre stage. He adapted the instrument to play Hindustani music and became its foremost exponent.
Along with celebrated flautist Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, he also composed music for many Hindi films. His son and disciple Rahul, a santoor artiste, has been taking his father's legacy forward.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.