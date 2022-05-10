Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma passes away

The Hindu Bureau May 10, 2022 13:08 IST

Along with celebrated flautist Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, he also composed music for many Hindi films

Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Pt. Shivkumar Sharma, the santoor maestro, passed away in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. He was 84. Hailing from Jammu, Pt. Shivkumar, put the multiple-string santoor at the centre stage. He adapted the instrument to play Hindustani music and became its foremost exponent. Along with celebrated flautist Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, he also composed music for many Hindi films. His son and disciple Rahul, a santoor artiste, has been taking his father's legacy forward.



