Playback singer Uma Ramanan is no more

Playback singer Uma Ramanan, who with her unique voice rendered some memorable film songs, died on Wednesday.

She was 72 and is survived by singer husband A.V. Ramanan, who founded a light music troupe Musiciano, and son Vignesh Ramanan.

Though she sang in a few films with her husband, it was the song Poongathave Thalthiravai, set to the music of Ilaiyaraaja in the film Nizhalgal, that identified her as a great talent.

“In my opinion, maestro Ilaiyaraaja fully utilised her talents and gave her some of the exceptionally brilliant songs,” said writer and film director Suka.

Be it the high-pitch Simmendramathymam-based Anantha Ragam Ketkum Kalam set to the music of Ilaiyaraaja in the film Panneer Pushpangal, Aahaya Vennilave Tharimeethu Vanthatheno in Darbari Kanada, a folk-based Sevvaraly Thottathile Unnai Nenachen or a fine duet Bhoopalam Isaikkum Poomagal Oorvalam, she excelled in them all.

Her songs, Nee Pathi Naan Pathi Kanne in raga Chakravagam, Kanmani Nee Vara Kathirunthen in raga Malayamarutam, Manjal Veyyil in the film Nandu and Pon Maane Kopam in Oru Kaithiyin Dairy, continue to enthrall generations of film music lovers.

“She is different because she struck a fine balance between her career as a playback singer who also performed well on the stage. Though she was versatile and had a sweet voice, she was not utilised by many music directors,” said Vamanan, an historian of Tamil film music.

“Her song, Kannanakku Radhai Nenjam Simmasanam, penned by Kannadasan in the music of M.S. Viswanathan is a song close to my heart,” he added.