Marat Bisengaliev to perform at Rangashankara’s 15th anniversary celebrations this weekend

The Symphony Orchestra of India which is part of the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) Mumbai, will be in Bengaluru for Rangashankara’s 15th anniversary celebrations. Violinist and conductor Marat Bisengaliev who will be conducting the orchestra this weekend is a citizen of Kazakhastan; however, he has made Mumbai his home from 2004.

Marat first performed in Bengaluru in 2007 with clarinet player and conductor Michael Collins. “I still remember that concert very well. After that we played quite often in Bengaluru,” he says.

Marat feels there is a steady interest in classical music, contrary to popular belief. “The rapid growth of the Indian economy created a rapid growth of the middle classes. This has resulted in a cultural vacuum, a spiritual void that can be filled with classical music,” he says, adding, “Over the years, while interacting with audiences here, I have seen how the the public perception has changed. More young people are coming forward to join this musical genre.”

While there are many Indian musicians who play international standards of classical music, Marat says they are very selective of who joins the Symphony Orchestra of India. “The quality of music comes first. It always has to be of the highest level to make sure we gain supporters. If we do not produce that quality, it will have an adverse effect and classical music would lose listeners instead of gaining them.”

Many of the 31-piece chamber orchestra comprise musicians from Eastern European countries who have trained in the Russian school of playing classical music. The orchestra will present the works of Vivaldi, Mozart and Haydn as well as a special feature to commemorate Beethoven’s 250th birth anniversary.

At 58, Marat is first a violinist and conductor though he plays the guitar and a few folk instruments too. “My second love is to waive the baton when I’m with the orchestra, which is what I will be doing for the most part in Bangalore,” he laughs.

Despite his accolades (and there are quite a few), Marat is most excited about the academy and the training being done there. as he believes it is their legacy. “This is something we started eight years ago and it will bear fruit. It’s a very long process, but in 15 to 20 years you will get a fully trained professional musician.”

NCPA’s Symphony Orchestra of India will play at Rangashankara, on March 6 and 7. Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com and at Rangashankara box office.